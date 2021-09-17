Sequoia National Forest reported the Windy Fire burning in the Tule River Indian Reservation and Giant Sequoia National Monument had grown substantially on Friday night to 12,370 acres.
Windy Fire bulletin: Fire grows substantially to 12,370 acres
