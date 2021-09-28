As of Tuesday morning the Windy Fire had reached 87,318 acres but containment on the fire had increased from 2 to 4 percent. The fire is burning in the Tule River Indian Reservation and the Giant Sequoia National Monument.
Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman reported at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting that 11-13 structures have been destroyed in the Sugarloaf-California Hot Springs area. He added the biggest concern as far as the fire is the Sugarloaf, California Hot Springs and Posey areas. He also said a focus continues to be placed on protecting the Ponderosa area.
He added firefighters did an outstanding job in protecting Johnsondale. “The fire burned completed around that community,” Norman said.
Norman said there have been two minor firefighter injuries and no civilian injuries as a result of the fire.
The KNP Complex burning in Sequoia National Park had reached 48,334 acres as of Tuesday morning and was eight percent contained.