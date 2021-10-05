As of Tuesday morning the Windy Fire had burned 97,014 acres and was 72 percent contained. The fire burning in the Tule River Indian Reservation and the Sequoia National Forest, including the Giant Sequoia National Monument, increased by 2,268 acres over a 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday.
Officials stated the acreage increase was within established indirect containment lines. The number of personnel working on the fire has been reduced from more than 2,000 to 1,972.
As of Tuesday morning there were 52 hand crews, 107 engines, 17 helicopters, 13 bulldozers and 14 water tenders assigned to the fire. There have been 20 residences, 106 outbuildings and two commercial buildings destroyed by the fire.
There were 1,000 residences and 50 commercial buildings that remained threatened by the fire. There have been four injuries as a result of the fire.
On Monday night crews completed and secured the containment line on the southern portion of the fire from Baker Peak west to Sugarloaf and to M50 north of California Hot Springs. On Tuesday, two areas remained a priority for securing containment: the northwest side on the Tule River Indian Reservation south to M50 (at the switchbacks) and the east side in the Kern River Canyon from Johnsondale south to Baker Peak.
On the northwest side the fire continued to move slowly west towards the indirect dozer line and handlines that have been completed from M50 northwest to Lone Pine Mountain and to Wheatons on the Tule River Indian Reservation.
“Crews are continuing to look for opportunities to directly attack the active fire front,” officials stated. “In the rugged and inaccessible drainages, where it is not safe for firefighters to work, crews continue implementing a tactical firing operation to remove vegetation between the indirect containment line and the fire’s edge.”
On the east side, north of Baker Peak, five hotshot crews hiked into Ant Canyon through the already burned area to construct hand line and to direct water dropping helicopters and the Bombardier CL-415 Super Scooper in extinguishing hotspots. Crews would continue on Tuesday to focus their efforts in Ant Canyon and Tobias Creek as well as removing brush and vegetation along the Whiskey Flat Trail (32E35).
On the rest of the fire’s perimeter firefighters were working to extinguish hotspots within the containment lines. “The Fire Behavior Specialist instructed crews to be vigilant and watch for any rolling materials such as pine cones and logs that could escape and start new fires,” officials stated.
Cooler temperatures and higher humidity was expected on Tuesday. A Pacific storm system was expected to bring much cooler temperatures and a chance of precipitation later this week.
The National Weather Service forecast on Tuesday a 30 percent chance of rain in Porterville on Thursday night and a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday with less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Evacuation orders and warnings can change suddenly. Refer to the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Map at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ or call 2-1-1 for the latest information.
Tulare County residents can sign up to receive county emergency notifications by registering at AlertTC.com. For the daily smoke outlook visit https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outl.../SouthernSierra-Sequoia For a fire and smoke map visithttps://fire.airnow.gov/
GIANT SEQUOIAS DESTROYED
As of Monday early assessments have shown 44 Giant Sequoias have been destroyed as a result of the Windy Fire.
Crews continue their effort to save affected Giant Sequoias through such measures as going up the trees and wrapping them with fire-resistant material along with measures on the ground as well which includes clearing the area of heavy fuels.
It's estimated the Castle Fire destroyed 10 to 14 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias.