The Windy Fire burning in the Tule River Indian Reservation and the Giant Sequoia National Monument reached 31,388 acres and was 7 percent contained as of Wednesday.
There were 1,289 personnel battling the fire. Firefighters from seven states continued to work around the clock to stop the blaze.
The fire has impacted several Giant Sequoia groves. On Wednesday, a resource advisor who's an expert on the effects of fire on Giant Sequoias from Yosemite National Park was at the site. He was looking at the Giant Sequoia trees affected by the Windy Fire, including the Bench Tree in the Trail of 100 Giants. There has been some burning to the Bench Tree.
Evacuation orders are still in place. No privately owned structures have been damaged or lost. But Sequoia National Forest did lose the Mule Peak Lookout and the associated radio repeater. They were destroyed in the early stages of the fire under extreme burning conditions and strong winds, despite being wrapped with fire-resistant material.
On Wednesday, The fire remained active on the north flank but showed little movement as flames slowly backed through large rock escarpments two miles south of Camp Nelson, which remains under an evacuation warning. Bulldozers and firefighters were constructing direct hand line in this area, utilizing the road system, the burn scar of the 2020 Castle Fire, and Coy Flats.
On the southwest flank, crews were working to contain spotfires over containment lines in that area, aided by water and retardant-dropping aircraft as air quality and visibility allows. Firefighters were constructing direct fireline on the fire’s south flank where the fire crossed the Western Divide Highway (M107) and Mountain Road 50 in its early stages. Crews were thinning fuels along these roads in preparation for firing operations to strengthen control lines.
Crews were working along the Trail of 100 Giants, spraying hot spots around the Giant Sequoias and removing several smaller, burned hazard trees in that area. There was no visible smoke in the Bench Tree after water-dropping helicopters doused flames in the top of the Giant Sequoia.
On the fire’s east flank, crews were seeking chances to build direct fireline where the fire crossed the M107 Road. The fire was showing little movement as it crept downslope into lighter fuels of grass and brush. Structure protection measures were in place around the Peppermint Work Center and Johnsondale.
Officials stated fire activity would be moderate on Wednesday under the inversion layer of smoke, but was expected to increase as skies cleared later in the day.
ROAD CLOSURES
Western Divide Highway (M107) is closed at North Road (21S50) intersection near Quaking Aspen Campground to M50 above California Hot Springs.
M99 is closed above Kernville at Sherman Pass (22S05) intersection.
M99 is closed north of McNally’s Fairview Lodge at 7300 Kern River Highway, north towards Sherman Pass.
EVACUATION WARNINGS, ORDERS
Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Camp Nelson and surrounding communities. Evacuation orders are in effect for Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow Road (22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.
Also for Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen. The warning area includes M107 at Dome Rock, north to HWY 190/M90 at North Road (21S50), east to Route 21S05, at Needles Trail, south to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (22S82). Those who evacuate should avoid all road closures and use Highway 190.
A temporary evacuation center is in place at Porterville CollegeIndividuals needing assistance with evacuating may call 2-1-1.
Older individuals who need assistance with evacuation or information may call the senior hotline at 1-800-321-2462. Visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ or call 2-1-1 for more information. Large animals can be sheltered at the International Agri-Center, located at 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare.
Sequoia National Forest officials have expanded the Forest Closure area due to the fire burning across the Western Divide Highway north of Johnsondale. The west side is closed on M50 where it reaches the Forest boundary near California Hot Springs.
The southern edge ties in with the northern perimeter of the French Fire closure area near White River. The northern edge ties in with the Castle Fire closure area near Ponderosa.
M99, coming from Kernville is closed near Johnsondale Bridge. Sherman Pass road is closed to Blackrock. Refer to https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia for more information and a map of the closed areas.
Hunting in the Sequoia National Forest is possible outside of Forest Closure areas. Note Sherman Pass road is closed to Blackrock .
Tulare County residents can sign up to receive county emergency notifications by registering at AlertTC.com.
Information about smoke in areas surrounding the Windy Fire is posted on Inciweb.
KNP COMPLEX
A big increase in personnel put more than 1,400 firefighters on the lines of the KNP Complex fire in Sequoia National Park, fire information officer Ana Beatriz Cholo said.
The fire remained a threat to the park's famed Giant Forest. But the weather was expected to clear out smoke and allow aircraft to begin operations against the flames.