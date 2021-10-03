As of Sunday night the Windy Fire had reached 94,032 acres and was 65 percent contained.
Effective at noon on Monday Tulare County authorities will downgrade California Hot Springs and Pine Flat from an evacuation order to an evacuation warning.
The following communities will remain under an Evacuation Order: White River Summer Home Tract, Sugarloaf Saw Mill, Sugarloaf Mountain Park. Prior evacuation orders and warnings not addressed will remain in effect.
Roadblocks will be at M50 at the Hot Springs Ranger Station stopping northbound traffic.
FS 23S05 will be closed to the public on the south side of Pine Flat Mobile Home Park due to Fire Personnel and equipment in the area.
Prior evacuation orders and warnings not addressed here will remain in effect, and portions of the Sequoia National Forest around the fire zones are still closed to the Public.