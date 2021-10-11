Firefighters were watching to make sure containment lines were holding up to predicted strong winds on Monday as far as the Windy Fire was concerned.
As of Monday morning the Windy Fire remained at 97,554 acres and was 88 percent contained. The fire has been burning in the Tule River Indian Reservation and the Sequoia National Forest, including the Giant Sequoia National Monument.
As of Monday morning the number of personnel working the fire had been reduced to 1,101. There were seven helicopters, 39 engines, 26 crews and eight bulldozers assigned to the fire.
A powerful storm system moved into the Kern River Valley overnight, bringing strong winds and cooler temperatures. A high wind warning took effect Monday, with widespread gusts of 30 to 50 miles per hour on mountain peaks and gusts as high as 60 miles per hour along and east of the Divide.
“To prepare for this event, firefighters spent the weekend monitoring open sections of the fireline, looking for signs of heat or fire that could threaten containment lines,” officials stated. “They also patrolled completed portions of fireline and strengthened them where necessary to prevent a wind-driven breach. This mop-up work included chipping fallen trees, removing the chips, and felling dead or dying trees that pose a safety concern.”
The Sequoia Group, a division of Great Basin Incident Management Team 6, spent the weekend assessing specific groves in the Sequoia National Forest to identify trees threatened by fire “and doing necessary work to reduce additional tree mortality,” officials stated.
Residents requesting information on the status of their property can call the Tulare County Information Hotline at (559) 802-9790. Affected property owners should complete the September Lightning Fire Information Form online at: https://bit.ly/3ETdZjI. Residents can sign up to receive county emergency notifications by registering at AlertTC.com.
Because evacuation orders and warnings change often as fire containment grows, evacuees should refer to the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Map at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ or call 211 for the latest information. Evacuation updates can be found on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7841 and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SequoiaNF/.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office still had the following evacuation orders in effect: White River Summer Home Tract, Sugarloaf Saw Mill, Sugarloaf Mountain Park; Mountain Aire and Rogers Camp; and Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow Road (Forest Service Road 22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, and west to M107 and M50. A roadblock prevents access to M99 and R Ranch and M50 and M107.
Evacuation warnings remained in effect in the following areas: The McNallys area (Sherman Pass Road to Corral Creek, the community of R Ranch, structures, Forest Service roads, dirt roads, access roads, attached roads, and campgrounds.
·Both sides of the Kern River from the Goldledge Campground south to Riverkern, Tulare County, and at the Tulare/Kern border. The warning includes all private properties, businesses, residences, structures, campsites, campgrounds, Forest Service roads, access roads, attached roads, and trails.
Alpine Village, Camp Nelson, Cedar Slope, Coy Flat, Pierpoint, Quaking Aspen, Ponderosa, and Sequoia Crest.
Sugarloaf Village, Panorama Heights, Poso Park, Idlewild, Pleasant View, Balance Rock, Posey, and Vincent Ranch. The boundaries are from Sugarloaf Peak west to Buck Peak; south to Vincent Ranch at the Tulare/Kern County line; east to Forest Service Road 24S07; and north to Sugarloaf Peak.
California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas.
Updates on road closures can be found on Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7841 and Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/SequoiaNF/.
The following roads are closed: At Jack Ranch Road and Old Stage Road; Quaking Aspen and M107; MT56 at Fountain Springs; M50 at the Hot Springs Ranger Station for northbound traffic; Forest Service Road 23S05.