CNN reported an early assessment of the Windy Fire in the Sequoia National Forest has determined 29 Giant Sequoias have been killed as a result of the fire.
And again that's just the initial estimate.
Garrett Dickman, a wildlife botanist, has been in the forest for more a while now doing an early assessment of how the Giant Sequoias fared against the Windy Fire. But he's also been preparing Sequoia Groves for the for the possibility of the fire approaching and also cools the Giant Sequoias after the fire goes past them.
Long Meadow Grove was greatly affected by the fire and officials stated the center of the grove was well-managed as preparation for the fire was done. But Dickman told CNN he counted 29 Sequoias that were “just incinerated.”
The fire also burned in the Trail of the 100 Giants and at least one of those trees known as the Bench Tree was burned. It's also estimated the Castle Fire burned 10 to 14 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias.
CNN reported two smokejumpers went to the iconic Bench Tree in an effort to put out the fire in that tree. Crews have also been going through the groves and working around the bases of the Sequoias in an effort to protect the trees.
Fire update
As of Sunday morning, the Windy Fire buring in the Tule River Indian Reservation and the Sequoia National Forest, including the Giant Sequoia National Monument, had reached 92,473 acres, a 510-acre increase from the Saturday evenin estimate) and was 56 percent contained.