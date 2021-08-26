Winds from the south pushed the Walkers Fire northeast into the Camelback Ridge area in the Golden Trout Wilderness in the Sequoia National Forest on Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning the fire remained at 4,448 acres and 40 percent contained. Firefighters reinforced containment lines along the south perimeter.
Efforts are underway to increase protection around the historic Quinn Patrol Cabin in Sequoia National Park. Overnight Wednesday, firefighters created a second fire perimeter surrounding the cabin utilizing a controlled hand firing operation. Fire officials were planning for a broader firing operation utilizing aerial ignition if it becomes necessary.
The Walkers Fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain, critically dry vegetation with drought stressed, bug infested, and fire-killed trees. Available firefighting resources are critically limited, requiring risk assessment of multiple fires that are competing for resources throughout the state.
Five hand crews and four helicopters continued efforts to fully suppress the Walkers Fire. As soon as they become available, local packhorse operations will help transport equipment and supplies to the crews.
The Sequoia National Forest has two closures in effect: Castle Fire area closure in the Western Divide Ranger District and the French Fire area closure in the Kern River and Western Divide Ranger Districts.
As of Thursday morning the French Fire in the Lake Isabella area reached 22,030 acres and was 19 percent contained.