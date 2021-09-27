As of Sunday night the Windy Fire was estimated to be 82,278 acres (a 3,850-acre increase from Sunday morning’s reported acreage). Containment was at 2 percent.
Wind Fire update: 82,278 acres, 2 percent contained
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
