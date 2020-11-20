The National PTA has awarded WilliamR Buckley Elementary with a $5,000 grant to help meet needs of students, families and teachers due to COVID-19. The funding is made possible by TikTok.
“COVID-19 has presented many challenges for families and schools. Now more than ever, PTAs nationwide are working hard to ensure our students, families and educators are safe, healthy and have what they need — focusing on social and emotional wellbeing, resources for distance teaching and learning, bridging the digital divide and addressing food insecurity,” said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. “William R Buckley PTA is committed to supporting and advocating for their students, families and teachers during this challenging time. With the grant, William R Buckley will be able to make even more of a difference for their school community.”
With the grant, Buckley will purchase SocialEmotional Curriculum for all grade levels and will also contribute to a District social emotional district parent engagement event. William R Buckley’s grant is part of $1.5M in funding National PTA is providing to PTAs across the country for COVID-19 relief efforts. I
n addition to providing the funding, National PTA launched a comprehensive webpage at PTA.org/COVID-19 with resources, tools and information to support families and educators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The association has also focused several episodes of its Notes from the Backpackpodcast on topics of concern for families due to COVID-19.