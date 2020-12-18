The deadlines for survivors of wildfires included in two federal disasters to register with FEMA for aid have passed, but FEMA continues to work with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to help them and their communities.
For those who have registered for assistance, FEMA encourages them to keep in touch to track their case or to notify the agency of changes to mailing or email addresses or phone numbers, and to report insurance settlements or additional damage they may have discovered since their home inspection.
FEMA can be reached at DisasterAssistance.gov. The FEMA app can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet. Also FEMA can be called at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to that service when they register. Multilingual operators are available.
When updating status information, refer to the nine-digit number issued at registration. This number is on all correspondence received from FEMA and is a key identifier in tracking assistance requests.
The deadlines to apply for a physical disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) have also passed, but there's still time for small businesses to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDl). The deadlines for those affected by the Sequoia Complex is May 24, 2021.