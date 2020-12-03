Beginning in 2021, overnight visitors to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks wilderness areas will be able to make their quota season wilderness permit reservations using the website Recreation.gov. This will replace the old system, by which reservations were submitted by email and processed manually. Recreation.gov provides trip planning and reservation services for public lands nationwide, and using it for wilderness permit issuance will bring the parks into alignment with the adjacent Inyo National Forest.
Visitors can view the permits that will be available for reservation on Recreation.gov by searching “Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness Permits,” or following the direct link https:// www. recreation. gov/ permits/445857/. Beginning in early January, reservations will become available in a rolling window six months in advance of entry dates. The 2021 quota season will run from May 28 through September 18.
“This new system will provide real-time availability information, as well as instant reservation confirmations, which visitors have repeatedly requested,” says Wilderness Coordinator Erik Frenzel. “Recreation. gov also streamlines the payment process and provides more specific information for different entry points. We hope that wilderness visitors will find the new system makes trip planning a much better experience.”
To cover the costs associated with the new system, the quota season permit fee will increase by $5 to $15 per permit, plus $5 per person. Refunds of the per person portion of the fee will now be available in the event of cancellations or party size reductions.
At this time, the parks are also planning to resume in-person, “walk-up” permit issuance for the 2021 quota season. This means that a limited number of first-come, firstserved permits will be available daily at permit issuing stations in Cedar Grove, Grant Grove, Lodgepole, Ash Mountain, and Mineral King. The parks are working on safety measures to make this possible while protecting visitor and employee health.
The permit system is an essential part of the parks’ wilderness stewardship efforts, as it provides a limit on the number of people recreating in sensitive ecosystems during the highuse summer months and ensures visitors have the information to protect themselves and the wilderness. Outside quota season, self-issued permits for wilderness use are required. As in the past, these are available at visitor centers near trailheads. No fee is required outside the quota season.
Visitors will be able to begin making wilderness permit reservations on January 5, 2021. In the meantime, the park encourages everyone to explore the new system. Questions can be directed to the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness Office, at seki_ wilderness_ office@nps.gov or (559) 565-3766.