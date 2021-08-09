No less than eight wildfires in Northern California we’re causing smoke and poor air quality across the Valley over the weekend.
That was what was reported by the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District which led the district to issue a health caution through at least 5 o.m. today.
Among the wildfires that’s causing smoke and poor air quality is one of the largest wildfires in state history, the Dixie Fire which is burning in Butte and Plumas Counties. Fires iin Tuolomne and Mariposa Counties were affecting air quality in the Valley as well.
The district stated the health caution would remain in effect until the fires were extinguished or smoke was no longer affecting the Valley. The District advised residents being impacted by smoke to stay indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter emissions.
Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particular matter exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution.
Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed. Common cloth and paper masks being used as protection from COVID-19 may not be enough to protect from wildfire smoke.
The public can visit the District’s Wildfire Information Page at www.valleyair.org/wildfires for details on current and recently past wildfires affecting the Valley. The site includes resources on how to protect oneself from exposure to wildfire smoke, including instructions on how to make a DIY air filter for one’s home, links to foothill air monitors and the District’s Real-time Air Advisory Network (RAAN), allowing residents to track air quality at any Valley location.
The public can visit RAAN directly at myRAAN.com or use the “Valley Air” app, free to download on any mobile device.
For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).