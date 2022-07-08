The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County has annouced it will use $200,000 in grants to help those experience homelessness find work in Porterville.
The board announced it's investing a $100,324 grant from the California Workforce Development Board through the Workforce Accelerator Fund, WAF, and another $100,000 in local matching funds for the program. The funds will implement the Bridges to Employment and Careers, BEC, program in the City of Porterville.
“WAF supports innovative solutions that accelerate quality employment outcomes for low-income and disadvantaged populations,” The Workforce Investment Board stated in a press release.
The board added the BEC program will take a regional approach in working with community-based organizations in Porterville. “This project will 'bridge' workforce programs with homeless services to help individuals obtain quality jobs and stable housing,” the board stated.
Numerous organizations will be involved in the program, including Kings View, which provides mental health services, Central California Family Crisis Center, Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance, the Navigation Center in Porterville. Turning Point of Central California, the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, the City of Porterville and CSET.
Sixteen individuals will be supported by the program with job readiness support services. Thirteen of the individuals will receive work-based training through a partnership with the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Service and City of Porterville Public Works Departments. City staff will supervise, train, and mentor the participants.
After receiving training, the goal is for at least 10 of the individuals to have unsubsidized employment and reach a level of self-sufficiency, allowing them to obtain housing and other basic needs on their own. The WIB will oversee the BEC program.
“One key aspect of this project is that job readiness support services will be integrated into an existing network of services provided to individuals experiencing homelessness in Porterville,” said Adam Peck, executive director of the Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County. “The success of these individuals will dramatically increase because of the collaboration of so many local partners.
Beyond funding for work-based training, the grant funds will support a Project Coordinator from the Porterville Employment Connection to work with partner agencies involved in the Local Initiative Navigation Center, LINC, committee to include employment services into the existing integrated services available to Porterville residents.
The BEC Project Coordinator will meet with those involved in the LINC committee at the Porterville Navigation Center to share resources and develop plans for services for individuals experiencing homelessness and will also be the case manager for the program's participants.
The BEC program is part of the California Workforce Development Board’s Workforce Accelerator Fund. The fund’s goal is to provide economic and racial equity by creating pathways to good quality jobs for workers from disadvantaged or low-income communities.
For more information about the BEC program, contact Nicola Wissler at the Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, (559) 713-5208 or nlwissler@tularewib.org.