The Porterville City Council will consider scheduling a special meeting to interview three applicants as part of the process to award one of them a wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary in the city.
The council will take up the matter as a scheduled agenda item at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The council will consider scheduling a special meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 24 to conduct the interviews.
Bloom Farms, Main Street Apothecary and Uncle Green are the three candidates being considered. City staff reported the three proposals were received through the application process and have gone through an independent third party evaluation and the next step is for the applicants to be interviewed by the council. At its meeting on September 21, the Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee recommended the council schedule a meeting for 6 p.m. October 24 to conduct the interviews.
The three applicants could have received up to 50 points in the independent third party evaluation. Each council member can also award up to 10 points for a total of 100 points. So as not to bias the council, it was recommended by the ad hoc committee the council not know about the scores given in the independent third party review before the council conducts the interviews.
There are currently two cannabis dispensaries approved by the council that will eventually open in the city. Both dispensaries have local ownership but also have ownership from Southern California.
Darin Garrett of Bloom Farms who has applied for a cannabis dispensary throughout the entire process since when the first two cannabis dispensaries were awarded, has maintained Bloom Farms should have been awarded the third dispensary all along since his was the only wholly-locally owned applicant left from the original application process.
After the first round of applications, the ad hoc committee originally recommended the wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary either be awarded to Bloom Farms or the Tule River Economic Development Corporation, which is no longer an applicant, to save staff time and resources.
For Bloom Farms, Main Street Apothecary and Uncle Green, which is based in Woodlake, to qualify as wholly-locally owned based on the requirements set by the council, all of their owners must have either lived or owned a business in the Porterville urban boundary area for at least three years.
Garrett's application for the wholly-locally owned dispensary had originally been denied when Bloom Farms missed the deadline to turn in its application. But Garrett appealed the city's decision and because of confusion about the time of the application deadline, the council ruled earlier this year Bloom Farms' application could be accepted.
Garrett said on Friday he hopes the council does the right thing to award him the dispensary.
STRAWN LAWSUIT
As part of its closed session the council will hear about the legal action being taken against the city by Rae Dean Strawn who was handcuffed and taken into custody by Porterville Police Officers at the January 18 City Council meeting for not wearing her mask properly. Listed in the council agenda is Officer Bruce Sokoloff, who was one of the officers who took Strawn into custody.
At its May 17 meeting the council rejected Strawn's claim. Ryan Sullivan of Sullivan and Sullivan in Visalia has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Strawn in the federal Eastern District Court in Fresno. Sulllivan said if the city chooses not to settle the suit will go to trial.
Strawn said she's seeking $500,000 from the city.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY
The council will hear about the matter of the Friends of the Porterville Public Library possibly moving into the former Hoagies Restaurant building temporarily as part of its closed session on Tuesday. It has been proposed the Friends of the Library move into the building at 298 North Main which is part of the Centennial Plaza complex owned by the city.
The proposal was reviewed by the Internal City Audit Committee on Wednesday. Friends of the Library has been without a home since the city asked the organization to move out of its previous location on Hockett two years ago.
City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore, who spearheaded the proposal, said the proposal for Friends of the Library to move into the former Hoagies building will be on the agenda for the council to consider at its October 18 meeting.
As part of its consent calendar on Tuesday the council is expected to approve advertising for bids for a water system improvement project at a cost of more than $1 million that will be paid for by the State Water Resources Control Board. The council will also consider plans and a project manual for the Akin and Central Mutual Water System Improvement Project.
The Akin water system is located in the area of Lincoln Street at Fourth Street and north of Gibbons Avenue. The Central Mutual water system is located in the area of South Kessing Street at Gibbons.
The project will consist of the installation of new water lines and connections, the removal of old and/or temporary water system lines, the installation of fire hydrants, water meters, and backflows, and the destruction of the water system wells to fully consolidate the water systems into the city's system.
The city's consultant, Dee Jaspar & Associates, has estimated the cost of the project will be nearly $925,000. More than $230,000 will also be needed for construction contingencies and management for a total cost of $1.155 million.
FOURTH STREET COMMUNITY CENTER
As part of its consent calendar the council is expected to approve proceeding with the design of the Fourth Street Community Center and Park at Fourth and Henderson.
The council will consider approving RRM Design Group to provide design services for the project at more than $927,000 with construction support services costing more than $222,000 for a total cost of $1.149 million. The city has received a $7.8 million grant from the state and a $367,500 federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for the project.
City staff reported the project needs to proceed in a timely manner as its required to be completed in 2024. “Delivery is time sensitive, making the delivery of construction plans and specifications imperative to the project's success,” city staff stated.
The Fourth Street project will include a community center, which will include a gym and could include a running track; a pump track that can be used by both skateboarders and BMX bicyclists; an art wall; a picnic shelter; a splash pad; playground; challenge obstacle course; and a multi-sport mini-arena.