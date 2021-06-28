Porterville City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. during a special meeting on Tuesday to interview four candidates who have submitted applications to serve on the Council representing District 1. The position will fill a vacancy left by Daniel Penaloza who resigned from the Council on June 8. The public session of the meeting is slated for 6 p.m.
Interested in the position are Bill Jones, Edith LaVonne, Tate Lawana and Adonas Nuckols.
The recommendation from the City is that the City Council appoint one of the individuals to fill the vacancy representing District 1 to the term which expires November 2022. However, the Council does have until July 8 to fill the position. If the position is not filled by that date, Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes has the authority to fill the void.
The Applicants:
Jones, a retired local businessman and veteran who is active in the community and has served on several boards, and who was also named Porterville’s Man of the Year in 1987, was the first to submit an application.
Jones involvement in community service and activities include an appointment to Parks and Recreation Committee in the 1970s; Chairman of the Porterville Fair board for several years during the 1970s and 1980s; served on the Tulare County Committee to establish rules and regulations for mines; Chamber of Commerce Board member for several years; member of Elks Club for 40 years; member of Lions Club where he has served as president several times while simultaneously being secretary and treasurer; member of Springville Rotary Club for several years; and serving on the Board of Directors of River Island for 10 years, including President of the Board in 1992.
“We have recently moved from Springville to Porterville and it is nice to be a part of the community of Porterville again,” Jones wrote in his resume’ which is stamped as received by the City Clerk Office, City of Porterville, on June 21. “One of my most cherished memories is when I received the ‘Man of the Year’ award in 1987.”
Jones, who went to Porterville High School and PC, joined the U.S. Navy in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1966. He returned to Porterville and began working for his father before purchasing his father’s business in 1966 and selling it in 2000. He then started Grass Creations with his son in 2001 and in time, retired from it.
In reply to the City application’s question on why he is interested in the position, Jones answered:
“Porterville has been good to me. Being a member of the City Council and able to contribute to issues the council must deal with would be a way for me to give back to Porterville.”
Tate, a life-long resident of Porterville, stated she is committed to community and service as her reason of interest in joining the board. Her application is stamped as received by the City on June 22.
A psychiatric technician instructor and training officer from 1978 through retirement at Porterville Developmental Center, Tate lists an array of experiences to bring to the Dais, including varied experiences as a unit supervisor in a forensic population, such as insuring all regulatory policies and procedures were adhered to during her tenure. Other duties listed among her experience, education and training, include training employees, insuring curriculum books were developed and kept current, completing time studies and preparing annual budgets. She assisted with payroll, completed audits and took charge of the department during absences of supervisor in department. She also piloted the Individual Program Coordinator position.
LaVonne’s application, stamped as received on June 23 by the City, listed Tulare County Private Industry Council as work history, where she served as a workforce development supervisor for 8 years, and job developer for 12 years on her resume’.
Among her many duties and skills, she lists job training, workshops, and developing emergency evacuation plans, as well as writing task orientated training plans. She has been included in City presentations to prospective businesses to explain the benefits available to businesses interested in coming to Porterville.
She also lists being the owner and operator of Carlo Giannetto Citrus Management and Giannetto Ranches for 20 years, being a licensed professional working on billing, supervision, payroll, and doing office work, as well as working on the ranch.
A graduate of Leadership Porterville 2003, her vast volunteer history includes 17 years as a Chamber of Porterville Ambassador, vice chair of Library and Literacy Commission for three terms, two years as vice president of the Helping Hands organization, where she also served five years as their cook; 30 plus years with the Barn Theater, eight years as a 4-H project leader, one year as a Bobby Sox coach and 10-plus years as a reader for the blind.
LaVonne included a letter addressed to the Council, City Manager and staff with her application.
“Many of you know me or have seen (me) at council meetings for years. I believe in ‘Porterville First’ and have practiced this for years. I love Porterville and have worked in many areas to promote a safe city for all,” the letter says. “I strongly support our protective services and maintaining our infrastructure. I firmly believe we need to improve the literacy level of our citizens so that the city can grow and prosper.”
LaVonne goes on to say she regularly prints the council meeting agenda and accompanying documents, voices her concerns and tries to make positive suggestions to improve problems.
“As a citizen who cares, I have volunteered for many projects to show off my community,” she wrote.
LaVonne mentions she was the co-chair of the first graffiti-removal community event.
“As a city we have done many wonderful things and will continue to do so. I believe my background and experiences will assist in this endeavor,” she wrote. “I may be old in years but I am young in my ideas in improving the quality of life in my chosen home, Porterville. Ask me anything, I will answer you honestly and candidly.”
The final application was received by the city on June 24 by Adonas Nuckols.
She lists “To serve the citizens of Porterville and its residents,” as the objective on her application. “I believe that I am a fair, honest and hard-working individual.”
Nuckols describes herself as a self-motivated individual with exceptional organizational and time-management skills. She is a Leadership Porterville Class of 2016 member and has been active in Zonta Club of Porterville since 2014, and is the current sitting president of SETCO – Southeastern Tulare County Republican Women – as of January.
Her work history lists co-owner of Nuckols Ranch since 2002, where she hires, trains, supervises and manages all employees, as well as communicates and manages all customer relations, and coordinates all events at their venue. In addition she is in charge of marketing and business promotions, and manages and maintains the venue grounds and property.
Her past history includes being a grounds supervisor for National Gardens by Carole Kraft in Los Altos, a supervisor for The Gap in Palo Alto; and store manager for Z Gallerie in Palo Alto.
“I’m a business owner and I know what it takes to run it successfully,” she wrote as her objective on her application to the City. “I love my town. I want to see the town strive to be a better place. I believe honesty, fairness and compassion is what I would deliver.”
Porterville City Council will meet in closed session for the special city council meeting on Tuesday before reconvening to open session at 6 p.m. to report on any reportable action taken in closed session.
The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube and also available via Zoom or telephone.
Public comments may be submitted to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us and will be read aloud for Council consideration during Oral Communications. The public is encouraged to submit comments prior to 6 p.m., Tuesday to participate in the meeting. Any comments submitted after 6 p.m. will periodically be read but there is no guarantee those emails will be read prior to Council action.
To attend via telephone, dial 1-669-900-6833. For the ZOOM webinar, the ID is 937 2460 9185 and the passcode is 611778.