The Tulare County Board of Supervisors should approve a Mitigated Negative Declaration of Environmental Impact that will allow the $4 million replacement of the White River Bridge near Fountain Springs to proceed at its next meeting.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The matter concerning the White River Bridge is on the board's consent calendar.
The project is located on M109 about eight miles southwest of Fountain Springs. The existing structure consists of a continuous 2-span steel girder bridge with timber decking built in 1939.
The latest Caltrans Bridge Inspection Report in 2021 gave the bridge a sufficiency rating of just 2 out of 100 and the bridge has been flagged as structurally deficient due to its deteriorating deck condition and reduced operating load capacity.
The project will receive funds from the federal Highway Bridge Program. The Mitigated Negative Declaration did conclude the project could have significant effect on the environment, including on tribal cultural resources. The project has been designed to reduce those impacts and meet California Environmental Quality Act guidelines. It's been concluded the project's impact on CEQA guidelines will be less than significant.
The Tule River Indian Tribe and Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe are being consulted on the project. The design of the project will be done to protect tribally important plant species and surrounding land important to the Native American community.
There will also be tribal monitoring of the project. There will be tribal observance of the groundbreaking and potential impacts in the unlikely event of inadvertent discovery of Native American tribal cultural resources are disturbed during the construction will be reduced.
County road funds will be used to fund the project, but will be fully reimbursed, with close to 90 percent of the funds coming from HBP funds. The remaining funds will come from Measure R.
The design of the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023 with construction expected to begin in the fall of 20234 based on when Caltrans allocates the HBP funds.
PLANNED 50,000 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY
A public hearing at Tuesday's meeting will be held on the planned development of a 50,000-square foot industrial building at the southeast corner of Highway 65 and Avenue 124. In order for the facility to proceed the the zoning of the area needs to be changed from exclusive agriculture to light manufacturing. The board will consider the zoning change at its September 13 meeting.
The building would include eight tenants at 6,250 square feet, 42 parking spots, including 10 ADA parking spots and 12 loading docks. Fernando Rios, owner of Rainbow Insurance Services, has made the request for the zoning to be changed so the building can be constructed.
VICTIM WITNESS WORKER
As part of its consent calendar the board should also approve a grant from the California Office of Emergency Services, Cal OES, that will help fund a Victim Witness Worker in the Human Trafficking Advocacy Program. The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The county is receiving a $95,000 grant and will provide a match of $24,000 for a total cost of $119,000 for the position. “The Victim Witness Worker will perform substantial outreach throughout Tulare County and will provide an array of services to victims of human trafficking,” county staff reported.
The Victim Witness Worker will work through the District Attorney's Victim Witness Center and will provide numerous services, including crisis intervention, court support, case status and updates, assistance in filing for benefits from the California Victim Compensation Board and helping victims through the criminal justice system.
MIGHTY 190 FUNDS
In other business as a scheduled matter the board will consider allocating $500,000 from federal American Rescue Plan funds the county is receiving toward dealing with the negative economic impact the COVID pandemic has had on the tourism, travel and hospitality industry. As part of that $500,000, the county would allocate $40,000 to the Mighty 190 Commission which was formed to promote tourism along Highway 190 to the Sequoia National Forest and other places such Balch Park. Approval will be needed from four of the five supervisors.
GANG TASK FORCE TO BE DISBANDED
As part of the consent calendar the board is expected to dissolve the Tulare County Gang Prevention Task Force. In response to increasing gang-related crime in 2007, the board established the task force, which included members of the public, media, businesses, school districts, community organizations, local government, and law enforcement. But the task force recommended the establishment of the Tulare County Step-Up Youth Initiative, StepUp, and Step-Up has essentially replaced the task force.
Ultimately, the Task Force recommended the establishment of gang-awareness educational campaigns coupled with increased community-sponsored activities for at-risk youth, to be implemented and administered by a multi-agency coalition referred to as the Step-Up Youth Initiative (StepUp). Since its establishment, Step-Up has held dozens of gang-awareness events throughout Tulare County, hosted summer youth programs that provide career-development and job-training opportunities, and in collaboration with the Tulare County Youth Commission has provided thousands of dollars of grants for community projects for at-rish youth.
County staff noted many of the members of the task force serve in Step-Up and on the youth commission. County staff stated the task force has fulfilled its purpose.
NO PARKING ZONE IN STRATHMORE
As part of its consent calendar the board should approve a no parking zone on Orange Belt Drive at the southeast corner of Lawson Drive in Strathmore. No parking signs will be placed and 50 feet of curb will be painted red on Orange Belt Drive at the southeast corner of Strathmore.
Lawson Drive runs diagonally east and west and Ts into Orange Belt Drive which runs diagonally north and south. The speed limit on Lawson Drive is 25 miles per hour while it's 40 mph on Orange Belt Drive.
In response to safety concerns in which parked vehicles make it difficult to see, the no parking zone will be established.