Some lies are easy to detect: Two plus two is four, not five; black is not white; up is not down. But many others are more subtle. That’s where the Republican Party exploits human frailty. That’s how voter manipulation takes place. Please read this column carefully: The future of our country depends on it.
Occam’s Razor is the name given to a notion attributed to Bishop William of Ockham from the 14th century: The most likely explanation is usually the correct one. You can use that to analyze some of the lies you’ll hear in American politics. Many issues can be described in several ways, each of which is partially true. But invariably, the reason given by Fox News and the Republican Party isn’t the real reason. The reason that they offer is plausible, even true, but it isn’t the real reason. Lately the Republican Party claims that the policies that they support are justified. But they often have ulterior motives that inform their policies.
Requiring voters to present an ID with a photo sounds reasonable, doesn’t it? You need an ID to drive a car, to get through customs, or to open a bank account. So why not demand one from voters? Here’s why: Voter fraud is practically nonexistent. In the six states that Trump targeted to replace the electors with Trump supporters, a total of 475 cases of fraud (mainly people who voted both in person and with a mail-in ballot) were found. So, requiring voter ID has nothing to do with preventing voter fraud. But once you realize that student IDs with pictures that are issued by state universities are not accepted as voter ID, you understand the real reason for these laws: Students are educated, and educated people tend to vote for Democrats. People who tend not to have a driver’s license (or who can’t seem to find it on the first Tuesday in November) tend to vote for Democrats. And to paraphrase what Donald Trump once said, if everyone voted, Republicans would never win another election. Protecting America from voter fraud is the reason they give; subverting democracy is the real reason. But confused voters might ask: Which is it?
The Republican rationale for refusing to raise the debt limit in order to pay for bills that are just now coming due now is based on the popular belief that this will punish the Democrats who ran up these bills. It’s a grandstanding trick that Republicans know will work because their voters don’t understand the budgeting process. It creates an artificial crisis that can be exploited for political gain.
The occasional need to raise the debt limit is a natural consequence of the way that our government spends money and collects taxes. When a bill is passed, the mechanism that describes how its implementation will be paid for is specified in the bill. This is only an estimate; expansion or contraction of total taxable income will determine how much money is actually available each year. And since the payment schedule for a bill may stretch over several decades, there absolutely will be years when revenue is insufficient to pay the bills as they come due. Since Republicans have been reducing taxes pretty much forever, tax revenues — especially revenue from the highest income brackets — have been declining over time. So when revenue falls short of requirements, it has little to do with bills passed this year, or even last year. Some of these costs were incurred decades ago. So will failing to pay outstanding debts prevent future reckless spending by Democrats, or won’t it? Confused voters might well ask: Which is it?
The justifiable rage of the Black community over police brutality led to the Black Lives Matter movement, which is completely justified. The movement has been falsely characterized as a popular demand to get rid of the police. The phrase “Defund the police” came to be viewed as an apt description of popular sentiment. Someone probably did say those three words, and Republicans seized on them as a gift from above. “They want to let the criminals take over!” Sure sounds like it, doesn’t it? Except that it’s not what anyone in a position of authority or responsibility said. “Stop hiring sadistic thugs as police officers” would have been a better slogan, but seven words aren’t as catchy as three, and those seven words can’t be used against the victims of sadistic thugs. Are the police brutal or benign? Which is it?
I can’t leave this topic without saying once again that lowering taxes on high income voters has no effect on job creation. Sounds reasonable, but it’s been studied many times, and researchers always come to the same conclusion. But when less informed voters consider this question, they’re less sure: Does lowering the top tax bracket create jobs, or does it do nothing? Which is it?
When I write about Republican lies, these are the kinds of lies I’m usually talking about. Both sides of many questions sound reasonable, especially if you only know half of the story. Keeping voters in the dark allows cynical politicians to lie to them and manipulate them. That’s why I’ve said — not once but several times in this column — that voters should be required to pass a test covering aspects of upcoming elections. The explanation that you’ve heard most often might simply be propaganda. Occam’s Razor only applies if you’re well-informed.
When you say something that’s not true, you put well-informed people who hear what you say in a difficult position: They have to figure out whether you’re not smart enough to know that it’s a lie, or if you’re just a liar. So we have to ask ourselves: Which is it?
