I was in elementary school in the early part of the 1950s. We pledged allegiance to the flag every morning. We believed in America, and we believed in democracy.
I no longer do. Or rather, I no longer believe we have democracy in this country. Allow me to explain.
We don’t actually have a democracy; we have a republic. It was the 13 states that came together, not the voters. And some of those states desperately wanted to preserve slavery. So they demanded political power disproportionate to their population size — especially since Black slaves weren’t allowed to vote. So the Electoral College was created, giving extra influence to smaller states. That’s who elected the President. It’s STILL who elects the President.
But wait, there’s more. The Senate was created based on the long-standing democratic principle of one state, two votes. Nothing could be more anti-democratic. And as if that weren’t enough, the Senate has created a myriad of rules that make this quintessentially undemocratic institution even more undemocratic: Committee assignments are made by the majority party, and committee chairmen are always from the majority party. In the Senate, if Republicans don’t want to see a bill passed, they simply require 60 votes just to let it out of committee and onto the floor for a vote. Sometimes called a “procedural filibuster,” this is how more than 400 of Barack Obama’s attempts to improve life for the middle class were stillborn.
And then there’s seniority. The longer a Congressman or Senator has been there, the more important he is. Really? Who voted for that? It sounds reasonable, but it’s not. However, that’s how it works. If the Congressman you just elected is in the minority AND has no seniority, he might as well not be there; you don’t HAVE a Congressman.
In addition, the gerrymandering that controls the election of members of the House of Representatives subverts the democratic process by concentrating as many Democratic voters as possible into as few Congressional Districts as possible. That’s why a state can have 51 percent Democratic voters, but elect mostly Republican Congressmen. An article in the Atlantic published on November 17, 2022 said if the state Supreme Court in North Carolina had not intervened, Republicans would have won 11 out of 14 seats; after the districts were redrawn fairly, each party won seven districts. But it’s a never-ending battle.
And that’s only one of the ways that elections are rigged. Voter ID laws, which are defended as a way to reduce rampant voter fraud, are in fact passed to make it harder for Democrats to vote. Actually, they make it harder for everyone to vote, but the effect is the same; to paraphrase what Donald Trump once said in a rare honest moment, “if everyone voted, Republicans would never win another election.” But it’s even worse; in many states, student IDs can’t be used to identify voters. Students are educated people, and educated people generally vote for Democrats. They might as well bring back the poll tax.
Fox News is the propaganda arm of the Republican Party, and they tell their viewers lies that enrage them enough to show up and vote as they’re told, or to damage opponents’ reputations. They characterize Joe Biden in ways that bear no relation to reality, implicating him in conspiracies for which no proof is ever offered. But they don’t have to prove their damaging claims. Since their viewers don’t fact-check, they assume the accusations are true. The mere allegations do the damage.
I got a letter a few days ago from a reader of the Recorder who asked why I didn’t go after CNN and expose the dictatorial excesses of the Biden administration – and this was after the announcement of the judgment that forced Fox to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million for lying? Not CNN, Fox. And who told him the Biden White house was dictatorial? Fox News. Did he think that false claims about Dominion Voting Systems were the only lies on Fox News? This is why I don’t try to educate these people.
So, if you’re counting down my list of the top things that are wrong with Democracy, here’s No. 1: The ignorance of the American voter. In 2020, 74 million Americans voted for a con man, a sociopathic narcissist, a pathological liar. He said 30,573 things that weren’t true during his four years in the White House — thousands of foolish statements that denigrated our country in the eyes of the world. And it was American citizens who put him there — not radical socialist pedophiles, not Vladimir Putin, not the Devil.
When am I going to report the truth, my misinformed reader asked? I could force-feed him facts until he choked, and he still wouldn’t acknowledge them. Cognitive dissonance is what Republicans have in common, and they can’t even spell it, let alone understand it clouds their judgment. There's no point trying to reason with the delusional victims of Fox News.
There is, however, a silver lining: In 2020, 67 percent of Americans who were eligible to vote actually bothered to vote. It’s not great, but it was only 62 percent four years before, so the trend is encouraging.
If you were one of the 33 percent who couldn’t be bothered to vote, maybe that’s not a bad thing; if you didn’t bother to understand why so many voters were in a panic, you probably weren’t well-informed enough to vote. If you’re one of those who believed the Republican propaganda point “your vote doesn’t count” (and if you didn’t vote, they were right – it didn’t), you almost cost us our republic.
I have a bumper sticker on my car I had printed. It says “IGNORANCE IS TREASON: Inform yourself before you vote.” America’s greatest threat is uninformed voters like the reader who wrote to me a few days ago. If we don’t overwhelm them at the polls, they might do to us again what they did in 2016, and I don’t think we’d survive another disaster like that. So inform yourself, spread the truth, vote, and tell these people to go home and shut up. Make Democracy Work Again.
Did that answer your question?
