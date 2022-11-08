Today is Election Day, and the two sides couldn’t be more divided. Each side is predicting if the other side wins, the world as we know it will end. They don’t speak to each other. They don’t debate — especially since any debate would consist of recitations of facts from the Democratic side, and heckling, hyperbole, slander and lies from the Republican side. Debate requires proof; they have none, and don’t feel the need for proof. Democrats hate Republicans, and Republicans hate Democrats. So they’re the same, right?
Nothing could be further from the truth.
Democrats see the nullification of the Roe v. Wade decision as a harbinger of a reign of terror fueled by religious fundamentalists. They expect that rescission of gay rights, prohibition of birth control, and who knows what else. They anticipate further reduction of the highest tax rates on the wealthy, which will decimate funding for social programs. They think social programs are what Republicans object to. In fact, PAYING for them is what Republicans object to — not all Republicans; just the rich ones. Poor Republicans don’t pay taxes, just as poor Democrats don’t.
Republicans imagine Democrats — who they see as communistic socialistic radical leftist pedophiles — will free all of the violent criminals who are currently locked up, convert all of our young people to homosexuals, and send men in skirts into girls’ bathrooms to assault them. Of course, none of that's true.
Democrats want to build a stronger, fairer economy, implement universal affordable health care, reform the criminal justice system, combat the climate crisis, strengthen democracy, fix the immigration system, ensure a world-class education system, and renew American leadership. I’m not guessing; this is the official Democratic Party platform.
At the 2020 Republican National Convention, “whatever Donald Trump wants” was declared as the official Republican Platform. Never in the history of the United States had a major party said they didn’t have a formal list of goals.
What Democrats say they’re going to do is exactly what their voters WANT them to do: Raise taxes, pay for college or technical school for anyone who wants it, provide child care, pay women equally for equal work, provide a living wage for EVERY worker, and dismantle the obscene accumulation of wealth amassed by a tiny fraction of our citizens. They’ll continue to fund Ukraine’s resistance to the war crimes being committed daily by Russia, because it’s what good people do. They’ll invest in infrastructure, get inflation down to the annual 2 percent rate that's the stated goal of the Federal Reserve System, provide a tax credit for first-time home buyers, preserve Social Security, assess an excess profits tax on energy companies, who are experiencing record-breaking profits, provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, provide adequate funding for police while emphasizing treatment for the mentally ill, decriminalizing marijuana, support an independent Palestinian state, and legalize abortion before fetal viability — or at any time in cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother’s health. Regardless of your political affiliation, you probably agree with all of those goals except perhaps one. And if you have a teenage daughter, you might be one shocking phone call away from changing your mind on that one.
But Democrats don’t have to worry as much about what Republicans will do, because, other than turning the clock back 50, or maybe a 100 years, they won’t do ANYTHING. It’s not for nothing they’re called the Party of NO. Since decades ago, every single bill passed by Congress has to specify exactly where the money to pay for it will come from. What the 1 percent know is since they’re the only ones with money, THEY will be the ones who have to pay for everything government does. And if the Republican Party can’t prevent that from happening, they will have lost their only purpose. Raising taxes on the rich is the one thing the Republican Party will NEVER do.
Lowering taxes for the wealthy was one of the factors that produced a $5 trillion increase in the national debt during the four years Trump misled the American people. That debt increase became a debt owed by every single American man, woman and child. Ronald Reagan said government wasn’t the solution, government was the problem. Reagan lied, and he KNEW he was lying. Reagan’s lie was a cover story to hide his real purpose — reducing government spending to nothing, so taxes could be eliminated, so donations from a few rich, grateful families would continue to fund Republican candidates. That’s the motivation for all Republican lies.
I sometimes think Republican voters are in on this. But why would they vote to harm their own children and grandchildren? Why would they shortchange their families in order to help make the rich richer? Why would they deny their offspring the benefits only the Democrats will fight for? No, they aren’t just brown-nosing the rich, as Party operatives are. They just can’t see past the propaganda that assails them every day. And, if the truth be told, some are just not smart enough to realize they’re being lied to.
When I contemplate today’s Republicans voters, a phrase I last heard in St. Timothy’s Methodist Church about 64 years ago comes to mind: “Forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter's book, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.netWhat won't the do?