In a normal world, the things that happened to Donald Trump recently would have been the end of his political ambitions. Astonishingly, the opposite may have occurred.
In a trial that ended in a New York courtroom, Donald Trump was ordered to pay $5 million to writer E. Jean Carroll because he sexually assaulted her in a dressing room in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1996. The jurors apparently think a bit like those purist photographers who refuse to accept digital photography, so the assault wasn’t labeled a rape. But the rest of the charges stuck.
Was this verdict necessary in order to convince Trump voters that he’s a misogynist? They know that he paid a porn star $130,000 to keep quiet in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election, and $150,000 to “catch and kill” the story of another of his assignations. A number of women have asserted that he practiced his classic “grab them” move on them. The religious right has demonstrated that they couldn’t care less about his sexual immorality. And $5 million? He can raise that in an hour with a single fund-raising pitch on the Internet. In fact, he’ll probably raise 50 and pocket the other 45.
But wait, there’s more. CNN was so sure that Trump would disgrace himself by repeating many of his well-known lies that they gave him what they assumed was enough rope to hang himself. Virtually every statement that he made during his hour and 10 minute performance was a lie. The in-studio audience, which consisted essentially of Trump supporters, laughed and applauded his every lie. Asked whether anyone in the audience had changed their mind after hearing his lies, not a single hand went up. CNN ended up giving Trump millions of dollars of air time to hold a Trump rally.
What lies did he tell? He claimed again that he actually won the 2020 election, in spite of assurances by secretaries of state of all 50 states that there was little or no voter fraud (one analysis found that 475 people had voted twice in the six states whose electoral votes Trump tried to steal on January 6 of 2021). There was some bizarre claim about intelligence agents and Hunter Biden, similarly unsubstantiated. He claimed that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the insurrection on January 6; she wasn’t. He claimed that gasoline prices are higher now because Biden ended energy independence (they aren’t and he didn’t). He said that he didn’t call Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger and ask for a fraudulent vote count to help him win; you can LISTEN to a recording of the conversation on the web. He claimed that the violence at the Capitol on January 6 was comparable to that of left-leaning protests; in fact, the January 6 riot of Trump-supporters who overran the Capitol has resulted in the largest law enforcement response in modern history. He said that the police officer who shot rioter Ashli Babbitt was a “thug:” the Capitol Police ruled that the shooting was “lawful and within departmental policy.”
He claimed that he didn’t rape Ms. Carroll; Tomato, tomahto. See paragraph 2, ut supra. He claimed that Biden caused the recent spike in inflation, while virtually all economists agree that this recent inflation was caused by factors that are beyond President Biden’s control. He claimed that Presidents Obama, Nixon and Reagan also took classified documents after they left office; there were indeed a few such incidents, but the actual issue is obstruction of justice, which only Trump is accused of. Of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he says “he just wants the fighting to stop” — which means he wants Russia to win, presumably so that Putin will again help him as he did in 2016 (read the freaking Mueller report!)
He said that he finished the border wall; he didn’t. Besides, serious people who want the immigration system fixed don’t think that a border wall is the way to fix it. The wall is just a way to keep out people who will vote for Democrats once they become citizens. (That last sentence belonged in last week’s column, “Which is it?”) He claimed that Democrats want full-term abortions; no one does. While Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, 99] percent of abortions occurred before 5 ½ months. My brother’s son was born at 5 ½ months, and even with a myriad of birth defects it took him 14 years to die. And Trump claimed that his tax cut was the largest in history; it wasn’t. It was the eighth-largest since 1900. Reagan’s 1981 tax cut and both of President Obama’s tax cuts were larger. He said that Mike Pence wasn’t in any danger during the insurrection; watch the freaking videos.
There’s more, but what’s the point? Trump voters don’t care who Trump grabs and where, or what lies he tells. They don’t care if his policies hurt this country, because they don’t know enough about economics, fiscal policy, or arithmetic to make such judgments. They just want to praise, worship and adore their golden calf. They want to WIN; nothing else matters.
What will it take to guarantee that Donald Trump doesn’t become President in 2024? Please think long and hard about it. I certainly think about it. In fact, it’s just about ALL I think about.
