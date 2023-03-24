But SCICON Barbecue canceled
The situation continues to improve in Porterville with the opening of the Westwood Bridge and evacuation orders being lifted.
But the impact of the flooding has still been felt as the SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival has been canceled.
Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow lifted the evacuation orders for all residences, business and structures just north of the Tule River and west of Plano on Rio Vista Avenue. The order was lifted for 191 Rio Vista Avenue, 201 Rio Vista Avenue, 211 Rio Vista Avenue, 221 Rio Vista Avenue, 231 Rio Vista Avenue and 245 Rio Vista Avenue was lifted.
City staff pretty much worked around the clock to keep that area safe as 10,000 tons of dirt, concrete and rocks were used to reinforce erosion along the river's bank.
Castellow though stated the evacuation order for the north and south banks of the Tule River previously ordered on Sunday remains in effect. That effectively means noone is allowed in those areas.
Castellow also stated all evacuation warnings that were issued remained in effect and the Rio Vista Avenue addresses that were under an evacuation order are now under an evacuation warning.
Those who are unable to evacuate and require assistance can call 911 and for additional information and resources can call 211.
A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Porterville College gym.
The SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival, one of the most popular springtime events that has become a cherished tradition in the area, has had to be canceled due to the flooding damage. The event was supposed to be held on April 16.
The event is the No. 1 fundraiser and as a result SCICON will lose up to $10,000 that's normally raised by the event because it's canceled. The Friends of SCICON have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the campus.
Another cherished icon that has been severely damaged by the flooding is River Island as the bridge was severely damaged and several holes were destroyed by the flooding. It's hoped play can be resumed at River Island at least partially in the coming months.
But River Island sustained millions of dollars of damage and for the course to ever be an 18-hole course again, federal and/or state funding will be needed.
Tulare County Parks also announced on March 13 Bartlett Park near Success Lake was closed and would be reopened when conditions allow for a safe reopening.
A temporary solution had also been set up for access to the Tule River Indian Reservation as the flooding washed out Reservation Road. A one-lane road was set up which allowed access for only residents, workers and emergency crews.
Meanwhile the Westwood Bridge between Orange and Highway 190 the Porterville Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Friday.