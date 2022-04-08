Friday, April 30 is the fire season weed abatement deadline for the city of Porterville. All vegetation on vacant lots, hillsides, rivers, waterways and on residential and commercial properties in the city of Porterville must be removed.
The Porterville Fire Department enforces the city's weed abatement standards. Property owners are legally responsible to meet the April 30, which includes a legal responsibility for suppression costs as well as damage to neighboring properties that may occur as a result of a vegetation fire.
Abatement can be accomplished by discing, mowing, or chopping down with a string trimmer. All cut vegetation must be disced under to bare dirt or raked and removed from the property after cutting.
All properties accessible to a tractor must be disced. Property also must be maintained in this manner throughout the year. In addition property owners must remove solid waste and tires from their property.
“The Porterville Fire Department is asking everyone to please be a good neighbor and protect yourself and others from the danger of fire that can result from vegetation on and around your property,” the department stated.
Property owners are responsible for the removal of weeds, other vegetation, dead or dying trees, solid waste of any description and waste tires on their property in accordance with City of Porterville Municipal Code, Chapter 12, Article III.
The Porterville Fire Department advises it's in the property owner’s best interest to abate the weeds or other nuisance conditions themselves. Failure to do so may result in the issuance of Administrative Citations, which can be up to $1,000.00 and may be issued per day. If the city abates any conditions on a property, additional costs are added to cover the expenses involved in administering the city’s weed abatement program.
The actual cost for the abatement and all additional fees are then charged back to the property owner. If property owners need assistance in finding a contractor to do weed abatement, call the Porterville Fire Department, 782-7526 and a list will be made available to them.
The fire department stated weed abatement is vital in keeping the city as fire safe as possible. The department added grass fires spread rapidly and can threaten structures and endanger lives.
Weeds need to be cleared right up to the fence lines, sidewalks, streets and property lines, including the edge of the banks for properties that border a waterway.