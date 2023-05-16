WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Porterville Recorder Presents
General admission 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Food Vendors 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Heritage Lounge 4 to 10 p.m.
Carnival 5 p.m. to Closing
Outdoor Commercial Exhibits 5 to 11 p.m.
Indoor Commercial Exhibits 5 to 10 p.m.
4-H and FFA Project Exhibits 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Barn Closes at 10 p.m.
Bank of the Sierra Presents
HOG SHOW
8:30 a.m. Ring 2
4-H Market Hog Show followed by 4-H Hog Showmanship
8:30 a.m. Ring 1
FFA Hog Showmanship followed by FFA Market Hog Show
PYGMY GOAT SHOW
2 p.m. Ring 3
5-11 p.m.
Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo
Noah's Way Pony Rides
Eurojump Bungee Bounce
Rock Wall
ROTARY STAGE
Dance Horizons 5:45 p.m.
Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Circus Luminescense, 6 to 8:45 p.m.
LIVE Shark Encounter (EXPO BUILDING)
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Music For Fairs-Steel Drums
5 to 8:30 p.m.