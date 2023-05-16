WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Porterville Recorder Presents

General admission 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Food Vendors 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Heritage Lounge 4 to 10 p.m.

Carnival 5 p.m. to Closing

Outdoor Commercial Exhibits 5 to 11 p.m.

Indoor Commercial Exhibits 5 to 10 p.m.

4-H and FFA Project Exhibits 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Barn Closes at 10 p.m.

Bank of the Sierra Presents

HOG SHOW

8:30 a.m. Ring 2

4-H Market Hog Show followed by 4-H Hog Showmanship

8:30 a.m. Ring 1

FFA Hog Showmanship followed by FFA Market Hog Show

PYGMY GOAT SHOW

2 p.m. Ring 3

5-11 p.m.

Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo

Noah's Way Pony Rides

Eurojump Bungee Bounce

Rock Wall

ROTARY STAGE

Dance Horizons 5:45 p.m.

Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Circus Luminescense, 6 to 8:45 p.m.

LIVE Shark Encounter (EXPO BUILDING)

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Music For Fairs-Steel Drums

5 to 8:30 p.m.

