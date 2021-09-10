I was staying at a hotel in Columbus, Ohio, where our meetings for four days were scheduled.
At 9 a.m. September 11, I was in a meeting with five co-workers when my wife, Colette called me on my cell phone (it was 6 a.m. in Porterville) to let me know that an airplane had crashed into the World Trade Center in New York.
No one knew at that time that it was a deliberate attack on our country by terrorists.
I thanked my wife for letting me know and hung up my cell phone.
I immediately informed the remaining members at the meeting and we left to go to the hotel lobby to watch the big screen television.
We watched as the second plane slammed into the second tower and then with horror remained glued to the television as the towers began to fall.
We could not believe it. The commentators began telling how many people worked in the twin towers and we began trying to guess how many died or were going to die in the terrible attack.
With `10,000-plus people working in the towers, we estimated that 5,000 to 6,000 could die.
At about noon our chief executive officer got word out to everyone traveling on Standard Register business that they should make their way home as quickly and safely as possible.
I had rented a car when I got to the Columbus airport on September 8 so transportation to Porterville was not a problem for me.
However, several people in our meeting did not rent a car as I had to take them back to the airport so they could try to rent one.
As we approached, one could hardly get into the grounds of the facility.
Large white barriers blocked many of the entrances and the police were checking every car.
In fact we had to park some distance from the airport and walk into the terminal.
Our fellow business friends were fortunately able to secure a rented car so they could get home.
They were traveling to places like Pittsburgh, Charlotte, N.C., and Middlebury, Vt. Of course, I had the greatest distance to travel — Porterville.
All of us in the meeting began began our trips home on September 12.
As I traveled across the U.S. in my rented Chevrolet Impala, I was able to listen to the news on the radio all across America.
I would watch the television news each night in hotels along the way.
I was amazed and impressed as I traveled across this great country how many American flags or hand-painted signs I saw hanging from overpasses all along the way.
Signs that read “American First” or “USA No. 1.” It made the trip Weset seem to go by faster as I waited to enter the next city wondering what the next sign might say.
Also, because of the difficulty in finding rental cars or other ways to get home it was common to see three of four people in sharing cars while heading West.
It seemed that co-workers and friends in business simply began a long commute together.
I finally arrived in Bakersfield at 4:30 p.m. on September 15 when my personal car was parked.
I had flown out of Bakersfield a week earlier to travel to Columbus. I arrived in Porterville at about 6 p.m. that day.
It was truly a week in my life I will never forget.