A Facebook group called “Essential Workers Appreciation Drive Thru (Community of Porterville,'” also known as 'We Are One,' brought a large group of community members together to show their appreciation for essential workers throughout the city. More than 40 cars packed with people participated in a citywide drive-thru parade, where they drove by the businesses and public safety departments that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patricia Torres, an Anthem Blue Cross Medi-Cal Community Relations Representative, was a lead organizer of the parade that brought the community together on Friday morning.
“The idea came to mind after viewing a few birthday and school drive thru's, throughout other states/communities,” said Torres. “I thought why not have something similar for our essential workers, something that will (have an impact), and a way of expressing that we are all in this together."
As cars began to line the east side of Henderson Avenue, near Foster Farms, it quickly became clear a large part of the community appreciate and support the essential workers of Porterville. Cars steadily flowed to the back of the line, before parking and waiting for 10:30 a.m., the start time for the parade.
“The drive thru is important for this community because in a community such as Porterville, everyone is connected in one way or another,” said Torres. “We are all family, friends, neighbors, etc. So it is important to understand that through this whole pandemic, it has impacted us all.
“Our essential workers are all working 2 to 3 times as hard, and I think about how everyone is coming home to their loved ones at the end of the day not knowing what tomorrow will bring. But if we as a community can change that dynamic view by creating a positive impact, such as this drive thru, we can at least know that no one is alone in this, and that we will all pull through this together. For this reason, our Facebook group was named 'We are One.' Porterville has always and will always join in unity through all seasons.”
The parade route, which spanned across the entire city, included major business stops along the way. Family Heath Care Network, Sierra View Medical Center, Walmart, Target, Walmart Distribution Center and the Porterville Police Department were all included stops on the Essential Worker Appreciation Parade route.
Nearly every car that was driven in the parade had been written on in washable chalk markers with messages that encouraged the city's essential workers to continue keeping up their hard work. “Not all heroes wear capes,” “My mom is my hero,” and “Thank you” signs were waved out of vehicle windows, and loud upbeat music was played to boost the spirits of every worker they passed. As the parade made its way around the Family Health Care Network facility located off of Highway 190, staff members lined the street applauding the cars as they passed. Sierra View Medical Center staff circled around the driveway closest to the front entrance to witness the outpouring of support from the community.
Although Torres played a major part in organizing the parade, she had a lot of people to thank for helping her bring the parade into fruition.
“I would like to thank my sister-in-law, Alejandra Torres, for helping me with the map layout and with contacting some of our businesses to make them aware of our drive thru,” said Torres. “I would also like to thank everyone from the community who helped by participating, whether it was by attending and/or posting signs in front of their homes. Overall, every business and organization has been so receptive to the idea, and I appreciate everyone who took part in this.”