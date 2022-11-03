Ben Watson and Estefonia Andrade Meza have been selected as Harmony Magnet Academy's Heisman School winners.
The Heisman Trophy Trust has announced this year's School winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship. There were more than 5,700 students across the country who were named as School winners.
The School winners advance to the state level. The State winners will be announced on Friday. State winners receive a $1,000 scholarship.
State winners then have the chance to be named as a National Finalist. National Finalists receive a $2,000 scholarship. National finalists will be announced on Monday.
A male and female National winner will then be chosen. They will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
National winners will be announced on November 30. Winners are announced at heismanscholarship.com
The Heisman Trophy is annually awarded to college football's top player. The Heisman High School Scholarship honors the nation's top high school senior scholar-athletes.