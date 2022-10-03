On Sunday Phase IV watering restrictions went into effect in the city of Porterville. Residents in the city are now allowed to only water once a week on the weekends.
In the past the more restrictive watering guidelines — reducing the number of days residents can water from two days to one day a week — didn't go into effect until December 1. But with the persistent drought, the more restrictive water guideline of watering just once a week went into effect on Sunday, October 1.
Those with an odd address ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 are now allowed to water on Saturdays only. Those with an even address ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 can now water on Sundays only.
Watering is prohibited between 5 and 10 a.m. and 5 and 10 p.m. Watering also isn't allowed for two days after a measurable rain.
Excessive water runoff isn't tolerated in the city and the watering of sidewalks and driveways is prohibited as well.
Vehicles can also be washed only once a week on residents' designated water days and a shutoff nozzle must be used. Fountains are also prohibited unless they use recycled water.
A first violation results a warning, a second violation results in a $100 fine, a third violation results in a $200 fine and a fourth violation results in a $500 fine.