Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner Tom Tucker announced the walnut buying period in the county began on Monday as the county's nut theft ordinance will be enforced.
“Commercial production and handling of walnuts constitute an important industry here in Tulare County,” Tucker said. Unfortunately, some people steal them from orchards and attempt to sell the walnuts illegally on the streets. County staff has been actively enforcing the nut theft ordinance by conducting compliance checks at places where walnuts are sold to ensure that this practice stops.”
In 2017, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved amendments to the existing nut theft ordinance to assist with an issue that has long plagued the walnut industry. Walnuts are typically shaken from the trees until workers can gather them up, making them prime targets for theft.
Upon probable cause the believe any agricultural commodity is in the unlawful possession of walnuts, the agricultural commissioner or any law enforcement officer may inspect the commodity and request proof of ownership be provided.
The following information shall be included on the “Proof of Ownership Certificate” or the “Small Grower's Certificate” provided by the agricultural commissioner:
Name, address, driver's license, telephone number, signature and thumbprint of seller.
Name, address, telephone number and signature of buyer.
Vehicle license plate number of seller.
Common or generic name of quality of commodity involved.
Date and time of transaction.
A copy of the record shall be retained by the seller for a period of 60 days after delivery and by the buyer for a period of two years from the date of purchase.