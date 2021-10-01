Walmart Distribution Center 6021 Team Red was the winner of the recently held Corporate Games sponsored by the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services and Tule River Tribe.
The Walmart Distribution team edged out the competition in the annual event to claim the coveted Corporate Cup.
The premier business-to-business competition brought local organizations of all sizes together for a variety of fun and entertaining activities all while vying for the most accumulated points.
The events took place at various locations over a two-week span and included archery, bowling, footgolf, a scavenger hunt, and 3 J’s which combined Jenga, standing broad jump, and javelin. There were double elimination tournaments in volleyball, cornhole and a basketball shooting challenge. Individuals also battled it out in a Texas Hold’em poker tournament hosted by Eagle Mountain Casino. Porterville Corporate Games is designed to create an opportunity to engage in unique team-building, creating a bond and camaraderie that carries to the office. It also allows local organizations to interact and get to know each other in new ways. For more information on Porterville Corporate Games, visit the City of Porterville website at https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/ or call the Parks and Leisure office, (559) 782-7521.
FINAL STANDINGS
Walmart DC Red 169; Tule River Tribe Gold 123; Burton School District 96; Tule River Economic Developmen Corporation 82; Tule River Tribe Purple 76; Walmart DC Blue 75; Eagle Mountain Casino 52; Town and Country Market 49; OACYS Technolody 37; Sierra View Medical Center 37.
EVENT RESULTS
3 J’S: Gold — Tule River Tribe Gold; Silver — Town & Country Market; Bronze —Eagle Mountain Casino City. Texas Hold 'Em: Gold — Walmart DC Red; Silver —Walmart DC Blue Bronz; Tule River Tribe Purple.
Archery: Gold — Tule River Tribe Purple; Silver — Walmart DC Red; Bronze — Burton School District. Scavenger Hunt: Gold — Tule River Tribe Gold; Silver — Walmart DC Red; Bronze — Tule River Economic Development Corporation. Bowling: Gold — Tule River Tribe Gold; Silver — Tule River Economic Development Corporation; Bronze — Walmart DC Red.
Footgolf: Gold — Burton School District; Silver — Walmart DC Red; Bronze — Tule River Tribe Gold. Basketball: Gold — Walmart DC Red; Silver — Tule River Tribe Gold; Bronze — Burton School District. Cornhole: Gold — Walmart DC Red; Silver — OACYS Technology; Bronze — Walmart DC Blue. Volleyball: Gold — Sierra View Medical Center; Silver — Walmart DC Red; Bronze — Walmart DC Blue.