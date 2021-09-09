Walmart is hiring up to 15-plus CDL-A drivers and 4 diesel truck/trailer maintenance technicians in the Porterville area.
As the Walmart business continues to grow, the company is recruiting the best and safest drivers to join its private fleet. Across the country, Walmart is planning on growing its private fleet to 11,000 drivers in 2021 which includes 15-plus drivers in Porterville, CA.
While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in year one. Drivers also have access to company benefits on the first day and can earn as much as 21 days of paid time off in their first year. To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last four years.
Wages for diesel truck/trailer maintenance technicians start at $25.60 per hour and can reach up to $32.60 an hour based on technician level, shift and schedule. Hired technicians will be eligible to receive up to $3,000 in sign-on bonuses.
There will be opportunity for onsite interviews and offers, and candidates will be able to talk to drivers and check out a Walmart tractor.
Interested applicants are encouraged to attend a hiring event from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 14 at 1300 S. F. St., Porterville. The job fair will be on-site with the potential for on-the-spot job offers
Applicants can apply at https://bit.ly/3znDGWJ For more information visit www.drive4walmart.com and www.fixtrucks4walmart.com