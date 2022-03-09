Two local country music singer/songwriters will be featured on Friday night at the Old Stage Saloon in Fountain Springs.
18-year-old Carson Wallace of Springville will perform live at the Old Stage Saloon and will be joined by his friend, Woodlake's Justin Lawrence. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Following in the footsteps of his uncles Marv and Art Green, Wallace is aspiring to become an elite artist in the music industry. His sound and style are unique, bringing a taste of California cpuntry music. Wallace also employs aspects of alternative rock and pop in his original music.
He's now in the area before returning to Nashville where he's attending college full-time and studying the music industry at Belmont College in Nashville.