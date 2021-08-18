As of Wednesday afternoon the Walkers Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness had increased to 1,969 acres. The fire is located 18 miles northeast of Springville in the Western Divide Ranger District of the Sequoia National Forest.
The fire is burning in the same area of the 2015 Cabin Fire and 2011 Lion Fire. The fire has also increased almost to the day of the Castle Fire, which began on August 19, 2020.
The fire was started by lightning and was still at 0 percent containment as of Wednesday.
“The fire continues to spread through drought-stricken brush, standing dead trees, and a lot of dead and down vegetation,” the forest service stated.
Four air tankers were again utilized on Tuesday to slow the spread. “Due to the remote location, crews are being shuttled in by helicopters,” the forest service stated.
Fireline is being constructed to include natural barriers where possible, the forest service added. “The fire history in the Golden Trout Wilderness is extensive over the past decade,” the forest service stated.
The forest service did state the northern perimeter of the 2020 Castle Fire is located south of the Walkers Fire and is expected to stop fire from threatening communities south of the Golden Trout Wilderness boundary.
No structures are immediately threatened. “Planning is underway to protect wilderness structures farther from the fire’s edge as the fire continues to grow,” the forest service stated. “Actions planned are full suppression utilizing all available resources.”
But the forest service state life and property will take priority for resources where fires are happening in other parts of the state such as the Dixie Fire in Northern California and the El Dorado Fire in the Sacramento area.
“During difficult seasons such as this one, firefighting resources are limited, requiring risk assessment of multiple fires that are competing for limited resources,” the forest service stated.
As of Wednesday there were three interagency hotshot crews, two type 2 hand crews, three helicopters, an air attack plane, and several overhead personnel assigned to the Walkers Fire. As of Wednesday a total of 150 personnel had been assigned to the fire.
Wilderness trailheads located in the Sequoia National Forest near the Walkers Fire remain closed under the Castle Fire Area, Roads, and Trails Closure. Information on the closures can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/.../FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd926055.pdf
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events in Tulare County, sign up at https://alerttc.com/
Walkers Fire information will be posted on Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/