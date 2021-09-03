More than half the Walker Fire's perimeter has been contained as the fire remained at 8,304 acres and 52 percent containment as of Friday morning.
On Wednesday, the fire spread east, crossing the Little Kern River in the Golden Trout Wilderness in the Sequoia National Forest. It was stopped along trail 32E02 below Tamarack Creek. Crews were focusing their efforts on this section today to keep it from spreading farther.
On the north and west sides, crews continued constructing hand fireline utilizing natural barriers where available. Eight hand crews are spending both days and nights on the fire's edge, supported by helicopter personnel, as they work to fully contain the Walkers Fire. Forest and Park Service personnel are working side-by-side to coordinate fire suppression efforts across agency boundaries.
The Walkers Fire erupted in mid-August when lightning ignited vegetation in the Golden Trout Wilderness. It later spread into Sequoia National Park south of Mineral King. The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain, critically dry vegetation and drought stressed, bug infested, and fire-killed trees, most within the footprint of past wildfires.
The northwest edge is located approximately eight miles south of Mineral King in Sequoia National Park. There's not an immediate threat to those who live and recreate in Mineral King, however trail closures are in place to the south. All lands in the Hockett Plateau, including the Atwell Mill Trail, Tar Gap Trail and the South Fork Trail above Garfield Grove and the Soda Spring Creek Drainage, near Quinn Patrol Cabin and along the exterior boundary of Sequoia National Park are temporarily closed to all individuals due to the Walkers Fire.
The Sequoia National Forest currently has a full Forest closure in place through September 17 unless it's determined it's no longer necessary or needs to be extended. For information there's a Regional Hotline, 707-562-9113 or https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia
As of Friday morning the French Fire in the Lake Isabella area was at 25,871 acres and 43 percent contained.