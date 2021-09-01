As of Wednesday morning the Walkers Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness had reached 8,304 acres and remained at 52 percent contained.
On Tuesday, operations to fight the Walkers Fire continued to focus on protecting structures and halting the fire's spread. Air tankers, hand crews and helicopters continue to slow the fire's growth and dampen numerous spot fires. Firefighters on the ground continued to reenforce and construct fireline.
On Wednesday, fire officials continued to focus their efforts on the north and west sides of the Walkers Fire. Embers continue to ignite spot fires, making it difficult to reach all of them with limited resources on the ground.
“Seven hand crews and five helicopters remain committed to fully suppress the Walkers Fire,” the Sequoia National Forest stated.
The Walkers Fire is advancing primarily to the north/northwest deeper into Sequoia National Park and the Golden Trout Wilderness in Sequoia National Forest. Forest and Park Service personnel are working side-by-side to coordinate fire suppression efforts across agency boundaries.
Firefighter actions to defend Quinn Cabin in Sequoia National Park continue to be successful. Work continued to strengthen protection of the cabin while the firefight continued.
The Sequoia National Forest currently has a full forest closure effective through September 17 unless otherwise determined the closure no longer needs to be in effect or needs to be extended.
For information contact the Regional Hotline: 707-562-9113 or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia
Information on the Walkers Fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/
The French Fire in the Lake Isabella area had burned 25,782 acres and was 43 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.