Work continued to fully suppress the Walkers Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness in the Western Divide Ranger District in the Sequoia National Forest over the weekend.
As of Sunday afternoon the fire had grown to 2,845 acres and was 38 percent contained. The forest service reported by Saturday afternoon efforts to protect structures threatened by the fire were almost complete.
The fire spread north and northwest along the boundary with Sequoia National Park. Forest Service and Park Service personnel were working side-by-side to coordinate fire suppression efforts across agency boundaries.
“A hundred firefighters on the ground, working in this remote area has been a challenge logistically,” the forest service stated.
“I would like to recognize the great work these firefighters are doing, and overhead personnel directing operations and providing support,” stated Western Divide District Ranger Eric LaPrice.
Five hand crews and three helicopters were committed to fully suppress the Walkers Fire utilizing all available resources. Smoke from the French Fire, near Lake Isabella and other fires throughout California has limited aircraft use due to low visibility. Fire officials are coordinating with local packhorse operations as an alternative for transporting equipment and supplies to the crews.
Wilderness trailheads located in Sequoia National Forest near the Walkers Fire remain closed under the Castle Fire Area, Roads, and Trails Closure. Information on the closures can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/.../FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd926055.pdf
Both Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park are open to visitors. Visitors should check local fire restrictions.
The forest effort also stated visitors needed to be extra cautious with any ignitions source. Information on the Walkers Fire is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/
As of Sunday afternoon the French Fire had grown to 13,341 acres and was 10 percent contained.