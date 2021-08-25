Mapped infrared-equipped aircraft overnight on Tuesday night showed the Walkers Fire had reached 4,448 acres. As of Wednesday morning the fire remained at 40 percent contained.
The containment effort has continued to reduce the chance of the fire burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness from spreading south. It continues to burn north through drought-stricken brush, standing dead trees, and dead and down vegetation.
The priority continues to remain protecting the historic Quinn Patrol Cabin in Sequoia National Park and two private inholdings in Sequoia National Forest. Five hand crews and four helicopters continued efforts to fully suppress the Walkers Fire as of Wednesday morning. Once they're available, local packhorse operations will be used to help transport equipment and supplies to the crews.
Officials continue to stress visitors should be extra cautious with any ignition source. Currently, both Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park are open to visitors.
“If we continue to have wildfires similar to what is happening now, it is possible the Sequoia National Forest could implement a full forest closure,” Western Divide Ranger District Ranger Eric LaPrice continued to state. “Closure of the forest, similar to those in northern California, would be considered due to the extreme fire conditions and the lack of available fire suppression resources.”
The Sequoia National Forest has two closures in effect: Castle Fire area closure in the Western Divide Ranger District and the French Fire area closure in the Kern River and Western Divide Ranger Districts.
For information on Castle Fire Area, Roads, and Trails Closure visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd926055.pdf
For information on the French Fire closure visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd945985.pdf
As of Wednesday morning the French Fire in the Lake Isabella area had reached 20,678 acres and was 19 percent contained.