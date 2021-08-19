The Walkers Fire has burned 1,890 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon, the Sequoia National Forest reported.
Overnight on Wednesday, an infrared equipped aircraft estimated the Walkers Fire had reached 1,890 acres. The fire is burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness in Sequoia National Forest about 18 miles northeast of Springville.
The forest service stated most of the containment decreases the chance of growth towards structures in the wilderness.
The Walkers Fire is burning through drought-stricken brush, standing dead trees, and a lot of dead and down vegetation left from the 2011 Lion Fire. Crews are being shuttled in by helicopters, then supported by air to remain on the fire for several days. Crews were continuing to construct fireline on Thursday and were dealing with rocky ridges and trails,
There are three interagency hotshot crews, two type 2 hand crews, three helicopters, an air attack plane, and several overhead personnel assigned to the Walkers Fire.
Wilderness trailheads located in the Sequoia National Forest near the Walkers Fire remain closed under the Castle Fire Area, Roads, and Trails Closure which can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/.../FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd926055.pdf
The northern perimeter of the Castle Fire is located south of the Walkers Fire and is expected to stop fire from threatening communities south of the Golden Trout Wilderness boundary. No structures are immediately threatened.
The fire was started by lightning. Information on the fire can be found at Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/
FRENCH FIRE
The French Fire has burned 3,223 acres of grass, brush and timber near Sawmill Road and Wagy Flat west of Lake Isabella in Kern County as of Thursday morning. The fire was at still at 0 percent contained.
“The fire is exhibiting extreme fire behavior.” The Sequoia National Forest. The fire is being managed by an Interagency Incident Management Type 3 Team under a unified command.
The Bureau of Land Management, Sequoia National Forest and Kern County Fire Department are coordinating efforts on how to battle the fire. Information on the fire is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7813/