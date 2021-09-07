Efforts continue to be made to contain the east side of the Walkers Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness. At the same time, crews were busy extinguishing hot spots to secure the fire's perimeter to the north and west.
As of Tuesday morning the fire had reached 8,719 acres and was 58 percent contained. Eight hand crews supported by personnel on five helicopters were battling the fire as of Tuesday morning.
“Once a fire perimeter line is in place, even when using natural barriers, firefighters will spend time extinguishing residual fire to make sure it doesn’t continue to flare up or spread,” stated Sequoia National Forest on the mop up operations that were taking place. The forest office added it's “a critical step when suppressing wildland fires.
The Sequoia National Forest currently has a full Forest closure in place through September 17 unless otherwise determined it's no longer needed or needs to be extended. For more information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia
As of Tuesday morning the French Fire near Lake Isabella had reached 26,745 acres and was 65 percent contained.