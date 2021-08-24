The Walkers Fire burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness was at 40 percent containment as of Tuesday morning.
Mapped overnight on Monday by infrared-equipped aircraft, the Walkers Fire was determined to have reached 3,975 acres as of Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were able to increase containment to 40 percent on Monday, lessening the chance for the fire to spread south. It continues to burn north through drought-stricken brush, standing dead trees, and dead and down vegetation.
The priority is protecting the historic Quinn Patrol Cabin in Sequoia National Park and two private inholdings in Sequoia National Forest. Five hand crews and four helicopters continud efforts to fully suppress the fire. Once they're available, local packhorse operations will be added to help transport equipment and supplies to the crews.
Sequoia National Forest stated visitors should be extra cautions with any ignition source. Currently, both Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park are open to visitors.
“If we continue to have wildfires similar to what is happening now, it is possible the Sequoia National Forest could implement a full forest closure,” stated Wester Divide Ranger District Ranger Eric LaPrice. “Closure of the forest, similar to those in northern California, would be considered due to the extreme fire conditions and the lack of available fire suppression resources.”
The Sequoia National Forest has two closures in effect: Castle Fire area closure in the Western Divide Ranger District and the French Fire area closure in the Kern River and Western Divide Ranger Districts.
For information on Castle Fire Area, Roads, and Trails Closure visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd926055.pdf
The French Fire near Lake Isabella had burned 16,002 acres and was 19 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.