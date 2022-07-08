Only 25 percent of Tulare County's registered voters voted in the June 7 primary election.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will certify Tulare County's results in the primary election at their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The number of voters who turned out in the county is also below voter turnout for the state. As of Wednesday California's Secretary of State's Office reported voter turnout at 33 percent in the state.
Of those who did vote virtually all of those cast their vote by mail-in ballot, with many of those voters bringing in their mail-in ballots to polling places on election day. Of the 206,819 registered voters in the county on 51,109 cast their ballot.
Of those 51,109 voters, 46,459 — more than 22 percent of the 25 percent — voted by turning in their mail-in ballot. Only 4,650 voters — little more than 2 percent of the 25 percent — cast their ballots at the polls.
Tulare County voters also favored conservative Republican Chris Mathys over Republican David Valadao in the District 22 Congressional race. Valadao currently serves in Congress in District 21 but is running in District 23 after redistricting. District 22 runs through Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties and includes Porterville.
In Tulare County, Mathys received 4,380 votes, 31.25 percent while Valadao received 3,877 votes at 28 percent. Mathys was one of two conservative Republicans running along with Adam Medeiros who were critical of Valadao. Medeiros received just 677 votes, 5 percent, in the county.
Overall in the entire district, Valadao was able to hold off Mathys to advance to the November general election. Valadao will face Democratic State Assemblyman Rudy Salas from Bakersfield in the November election.
In Tulare County, Salas received 5,082 votes, 36.26 percent. The race between Salas and Valadao is considered a toss-up even though throughout the district registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 16 percent. But Democrats tend to lean more conservative in the district.
In the District 20 Congressional race, Kevin McCarthy received 11,424 votes, 60 percent, in Tulare County. Democrat Marisa Wood, a Bakersfield teacher, received 5,078 votes, 27 percent. Wood will challenge McCarthy in the November election.
McCarthy currently represents Porterville in the 23rd district. But he would no longer represent Porterville in the 20th district after redistricting. The winner between McCarthy, who's the prohibitive favorite, and Wood will represent Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area.
In the 16th State Senate District, which includes Porterville, Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, received 11,127 votes, 49 percent, in Tulare County. Melissa Hurtado, who's set to face Shepard in the November election, received 7,633 votes, 34 percent.
Hurtado currently represents Porterville as the State Senator in the 14th district and is seeking to continue to represent Porterville in the 16th district after redistricting. Democrats have a 13 percent edge in the district but the race is also considered a tossup.
In the 33rd State Assembly race, which includes Porterville, Republican State Assemblyman Devon Mathis received 15,635 votes, 62 percent, in Tulare County. Democrat Jose Sigala, a Tulare city councilman, is set to face Mathis in the November election. In Tulare County, Sigala received 5,711 votes, 23 percent.
In the Governor's race, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom received 16,805 votes, 33.54 percent, in Tulare County. He will be challenged by Republican Brian Dahle, who received 14,246 votes, 28.43 percent, in Tulare County. With a large number of Republicans running in the Governor's race, all of the Republican candidates received close to 60 percent of the vote in Tulare County.
Three candidates at the county level who are running unopposed received 100 percent of the vote in the primary election. Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend, whose District 5 includes Porterville, received 7,203 votes. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux received 41,711 votes and Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward received 41,645 votes.