Long-time educator and community leader Hoss McNutt is taking over the effort to place small flags at all the veterans' grave sites at Hillcrest Cemetery.
When asked what his official title was, McNutt said, “I'm just somebody who cares about veterans.”
McNutt is taking over the effort after he said Don Dowling of American Legion Post 20, who was overseeing the effort, had a heart attack. McNutt said Dowling asked him to take over the effort to place the small flags at the cemetery.
McNutt said anyone who's interested in helping to place the flags can show up at the cemetery this Saturday at 7:45 a.m. “I'm looking for some help,” he said.
“We'll work there until it's done,” added McNutt, saying he wants to make sure every veteran's grave site has a flag. He said those who come to help should bring a clipboard.
As far as the 2,000 flags that will be placed in the Avenue of Flags, McNutt said that has been taken care of. He said Veterans of Foreign Wars will be placing the flags for the Avenue of Flags on Friday.
The Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, to honor veterans and active military, including those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Chairs will be provided for the ceremony and those attending are also encouraged to bring their own chairs. Social distancing will be encouraged.
For more information about the placing of the flags, call McNutt, 359-3173.