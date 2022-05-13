American Legion Post 20 will again present its annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor all those who have served this country, including those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, Memorial Day at Hillcrest Cemetery. During that weekend American Legion Post 20 will need volunteers to place small American flags on the grave of every veteran at Hillcrest Cemetery and also the Avenue of Flags.
Those who wish to help place small American flags on every veteran's grave at Hillcrest can show up at the cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Those who are helping with the effort should bring water, gloves, a screwdriver to help make holes for the small flags, a hat and sunscreen.
Volunteers are also needed to help with the laying of the poles for the Avenue of Flags on 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
At 6 a.m. Monday, May 30 volunteers will be needed to put up the poles and flags for the more than 1,200 flags that will make up the Avenue of Flags.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 and there will be chairs for the elderly and disabled who have difficulty standing. All others attending the ceremony are encouraged to bring folding chairs.
One welcome tradition that will return to this year's ceremony is the Porterville High Panther Band and Porterville High Choir will again perform at this year's ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic still having an impact on the Panther Band's and PHS Choir's ability to rehearse they were unable to perform at last year's ceremony.
The Flag of Honor this year will be dedicated to the late Joe Lopez, a World War II veteran. Lopez was born in Woodlake and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1944. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Nave at 17.
Lopez also joined the National Guard Reserve and was with the 49th Division during the Korean War. He graduated from San Jose State in 1955 and became a California Highway Patrol officer.
Lopez regularly carried the flag during the Veterans Day Parade and served as Veterans Day Grand Marshal in 2011.
In addition, American Legion member Tom Bear and American Legion Post 20 Commander Mike Smith will again play Echo Taps during the ceremony.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer over the weekend should call Bob Atchley, 559-359-7922.