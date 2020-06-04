On Tuesday, Visalia man Kyle Baker, age 22, was arraigned on grand theft auto, looting, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia for allegedly stealing a car on May 30.
Prior to this filing, Baker had three open felony cases and five misdemeanor cases.
On April 19, 2020, Baker was alleged to have been driving a stolen dairy vehicle with $10,000 worth of property in the bed, which has not yet been found. Baker was initially charged with driving a stolen vehicle, grand theft, drug possession, and misdemeanor looting. At his arraignment on April 21, the court released him on supervised own recognizance. The looting charge was later amended to felony looting.
Two weeks later on May 3, Baker was pulled over in what was discovered to be a stolen vehicle. He was immediately released from jail on $0 bail after being arrested and ordered to return to court on July 6. He was later charged with grand theft auto, looting, possession of drugs and paraphernalia. On May 15, prosecutors filed an additional felony case of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of burglar’s tools for an incident that was alleged to have occurred on March 11, 2020.
Bail was set at $290k for all cases. Baker pleaded not guilty and currently remains in custody. He will return to court June 19, 2020.