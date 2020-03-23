A Visalia man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Porterville resident.
Jarod Martinez, 19, has been arrested. On Wednesday at about 1:45 a.m., Porterville Police Department received a phone call from a 44 year old male Porterville resident, who advised he had just been stabbed and was in the area of Morton Avenue and Highway 65.
When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso area. The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he was rushed into emergency surgery, however, he didn’t survive.
Porterville Police Detectives assumed the investigation and subsequently contacted Martinez, who had rented a room at nearby Motel 6 in Porterville.Martinez had injuries consistent with being in a recent physical altercation and was questioned by detectives. After speaking to Martinez, along with several witnesses, Martinez was arrested for murdering the victim.
Porterville Police Detectives subsequently served search warrants related to this investigation, which revealed additional evidence linking Martinez to the murder. Martinez was subsequently booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department for murder and is being held without bail.
The victim’s identity will remain confidential, pending notification of family. Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation should call Detective Maria Aguillon at (559) 782-7411.