The 22nd annual Visalia Home Expo returns to the Visalia Convention Center on September 23 and 24, with an all-new assortment of home products and services.
Show Manager, Steve Tarter said, “Although we are seeing rising mortgage rates, there is still a constant demand for new homes, and existing homeowners want to make improvements such as kitchen remodeling, window replacement and bath retrofits.”
He added locally owned companies often remark, “home shows still work!”
One of the main home show themes this year is energy efficiency. Show goers will be able to compare a variety of local companies that can help them save money by improving home energy conservation. These companies include family-owned HVAC dealers, solar panel experts and insulation and airflow specialists. Southern Californai Edison will also have its Education booth with information on what rebates might be available.
In addition, the show features smart home systems that ensure family safety and security. And fall is a great time for outdoor entertaining, so whether its landscaping design, a new pool, or a patio awning, it can be found throughout the show.
This year’s STREET OF DREAMS is full of ideas, current trends and inspiration, including a home office, guest room, art studio, man cave, or a completely separate small house. The Street of Dreams also features a variety of Tiny Homes, Accessory Dwelling Units and Modern Sheds with fully tailored options that add value and space to an existing property.
Exhibits also include unique ways to redecorate, remodel, reuse and renew. And visitors can enter for a chance to win a ROOM MAKEOVER including an interior designer package, new paint and professional painting services, and two uniquely styled pieces of furniture.
Look for a variety of scary Halloween décor at crafter and home-based retail booths. Preview Home Depot’s lifelike Halloween yard art before they sell out. And get a photo of Barbie’s 50/60’s classic rock n’ roll party. One can also be the lucky winner of a Barbie Dream House.
Listen to the sounds of the Bearded Uke while enjoying Southern barbecue and Mexican plates. There's also desserts like delicious pie, chocolate moonshine fudge, gourmet roasted nuts and ice cream.
A family can win the Adventure Park Family Pac, including 2-large single topping pizzas, 2 pitchers of soda, 6 rounds of miniature golf, and six $15 arcade bonus bucks. Retail value is $214.
The EXPO begins Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 4 p.m. Discounted tickets may be purchased online or regularly priced tickets will be sold at the door.
There are still a handful of booths available. For more information, contact events@showcaseevents.net, or 1-(800)-700-SHOW (7469).
For online tickets general admission is $5 and $3 for seniors 60 and older and active and retired military.
At the gate general admission tickets are $7 and $4 for seniors 60 and older and active and retired military.
Admission is free for children under 12 and downtown parking is free. For more information visit VisaliaHomeShows.com