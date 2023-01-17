The 30th annual Visalia Home Show and Patio Springfest will be held February 3 through 5 at the Visalia Convention Center. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
This year's event will again feature the landscaping specialists at Gowin Green who will again design a special “Affordable Backyard Landscape” in the center of the large Exhibit Hall.
“We plan to target new and existing home owners, especially those in need of an affordable landscape redesign” Show Manager Steve Tarter said. “The goal is to create an outdoor living area that will accommodate the ongoing weather changes and water availability throughout the South Valley.
Local patio companies will be under one roof at the South Valley's largest home show. Backyard & Home of Bakersfield, has joined the home show and will display patio covers sunrooms, fireplace inserts, grills, smokers, and hot tubs!
Local pool builders like Prestige Pools and Pools Plus will be on hand to help design a one-of-a-kind swimming pool. For outdoor cooking, there's Tropic Touch BBQs as they specialize in barbecue islands and outdoor kitchens.
Those attending can experience the feeling of luxury and complete relaxation at the Patio Resort Lifestyles’ booth. Those attending can enter to win one of the outdoor patio sets they're contributing to the annual Treasure Hunt.
The Springfest Garden Center is the place to receive answers about how to replant, refresh, and revitalize gardens in ways that support the environment. This year the Garden Center returns inside the Exhibit Hall.
In addition to floral societies and garden clubs, show visitors will find garden art by urban crafters including Earth Arts Studio, Mosaic Yard Art, and Simply Treasures. UC Master Gardeners has also arranged hourly seminars on a variety of subjects like rose care, tree care, pest control, landscape design, and pool maintenance.
New this year, Luis Nursery joins the Garden Center. Their variety of house plants can be the perfect addition to a home bringing life, color, and a fresh look. There will be low maintenance succulents, cacti, and an assortment of varieties available at this time of year. There will also be a new line of Fairy Garden miniature landscapes with a variety of houses, fairies, animals, and plants to keep the imagination running wild.
There's also Springfest Kids Stuff for the entire family. This year White’s Music Center is sponsoring a Kids Recital, where young musicians will perform. There will also be visits by OTIS the Imagination Dragon and a chance to win tickets to Imagination U Children's Museum.
In addition there's the Home Depot Kids Clinic where kids can get their hands dirty, potting a plant at the Home Depot’s Kids Potting Activity.
There's also Springfest Remodeling and Redecorating in which those can set an appointment with a qualified remodeling contractor. Those who need a bath or kitchen upgrad can talk with the experts at The BathPlanet or Valet Organizers.
Those who want to replace windows can receive an estimate from Troy’s Glass. Those who just need a touch up to a room can talk with local professionals like Luis at Legendary Painting. Those who want something more “down home” can let Habitat's Restore demonstrate how little effort and money can be used to affordably redecorate in style.
Technology savvy millenniums will find new smart home devices, competitive internet and entertainment packages from companies such as Comcast, T-Mobile, and Western America.
This year's Springfest Marketplace will have gideas for Valentine’s Day such as Chocolate Apples from Paul’s Products, furniture runners from Sew Purrfect by Cheryl, hand-painted jackets and hats, handcrafted wooden vases and decorative items from Itsy Gifts.
There will also be Woodworking By Gary, classic 60’s/70’s vinyl records, wallets, purses, leggings, and health products.
Springfest Tastes and Treeats will offer various varieties of food including Sade Mae'sCatering who will be serving up Southern barbecue, including peach cobbler. Javi’s Taco Shack who will have breakfast burritos and Mexican plates, and Yoshi’s will join the concession line-up with a variety of Asian specialties.
For dessert, stop by The Pie Maker and grab pie ala mode. Those who make there way through the show can enjoy snacks like gourmet roasted nuts, baked cookies, and Dippin Dots.
Springfest prizes will be offered through the annual Treasure Hunt. Entry forms will be located inside at the show entrance.
Completed forms must include a stamp from all designated “enter to win” (red star) locations in order to qualify for a chance to win one of the merchant-provided giveaways including garden art, a stylish patio set, smart home gadgets, a, barbecue, a unique garden bench, a whole house attic fan, or a number of gift baskets with scented oils, local-made honey, and more…
Online discount tickets are on sale now at the event website. Tickets sold at the door, cash or credit, are: General Admission $8, Seniors/Military, $6 and Children under 12 are free. Show information and online tickets are available at VisaliaHomeShows.com/Springfest.