The Visalia Fox Theatre staff and board thanked the efforts of firefighters for keeping the Fox Theatre virtually unscathed from the Main Street fire that happened on May 1.
The board also stated it anticipated its upcoming schedule for the Fox Theatre to be unaffected. The theatre hosted the Kaweah Delta Healthcare District Awards on Wednesday, will host the Slick Rock Film Festival on Friday, comedian Pablo Francisco on Saturday. The nearly sold out concert featuring country recording artist Josh Turner will be held on Friday, May 27 at the theatre.
“Visalia Fox Theatre Staff & Friends of the Fox Theatre Board would like to thank the Visalia Fire Department, Tulare County Fire Department, CAL FIRE and the Visalia Police Department for their efforts in preserving the iconic Visalia Fox Theatre from the disastrous fire that hit Downtown Visalia.”
The fire destroyed Alejandra's, Jimmy John's and Decore to Adore.
“We also would like to thank all the community who have reached out with their care, concern and even finances as we begin the process of restoration. Our prayers go out to our friends whose livelihoods, families and businesses were tragically affected. We are here to help in any way we can!”
The board stated the Fox Theatre was able to escape all fire and water damage as it was originally built with an 18-inch thick fire wall. But the Administration Office front glass door was shattered along with the door to the theatre's tenant, Quesadilla Gorilla.
The board stated cleaning efforts have begun to deal with all the smoke damage that did affect all areas of the Fox building.
“Although this will take tens of thousands of dollars to expedite before our scheduled events, we understand and are grateful that this is the only damage the Fox did sustain as it could have been much worse.”
The board added as an extra safety measure, the Fox Theatre has hired a company to thoroughly clean the theatre of any smoke, soot and debris that has entered the theatre through the ventilation system.
Patrons are welcomed to purchase tickets online at www.foxvisalia.org or at the Main Box Office, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The board stated the Fox Theatre has been able to carry on with its schedule “with the help of our wonderful staff, volunteers and ServiceMaster.”