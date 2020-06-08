Summit Charter Collegiate Academy graduates now officially have a keepsake they can watch for the rest of their lives.
The virtual graduation ceremony video put together for SCCA's Class of 2020 premiered last week and is now available to be viewed here: https://youtu.be/lhNKr7PUbZQ
Among the speakers featured in the video are SCCA principal Martin Medina, Burton School District superintendent Sergio Mendoza, Burton School Board president Obdulia Guzman Alvarado and Porterville College president Dr. Claudia Habib. “My message to you is continue to dream,” Habib said.
Graduates who spoke were Layla Alfareh, Valedictorian Megan Leyva, Student Body President Felicia Vasquez and student Samantha Ramirez.
“We can handle anything, including a pandemic,” Ramirez said. “The world might want to put on a seat belt because the class of 2020 is going to show them what we can do.”
After all of the speakers, each graduate is shown walking across the gym to be honored.
Porterville Unified School District will also release a video encapsulating each local school graduation on June 12. Traditional speeches will be recorded ahead of time, then included in the video with the drive-thru ceremonies and a photo slideshow of all graduates. The respective videos will be posted to PUSD's social media pages and uploaded to the PUSD YouTube channel. These virtual ceremonies will be broadcast on Friday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m.
In addition, Porterville High graduates can pick up their diplomas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9-12 at the PHS main office.