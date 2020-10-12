After the City Council approved a street closure on Main Street Saturday morning for the filming of selected groups including the American Legion Color Guard, Miss Porterville and her court,and the American Legion Riders, for a short film called "Veterans Day in the Central Valley” that will feature Porterville veterans and air on November 11 on KSEE24 and channel CBS47, the filming has been rescheduled.
Instead of filming the groups in front of City Hall on Main Street, the taping will now take place at the Veterans Memorial Building on Olive Avenue. The taping will take place Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m.